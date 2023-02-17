M&S nudges out Waitrose and Aldi in annual supermarket satisfaction survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
M&S nudges out Waitrose and Aldi in annual supermarket satisfaction survey

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.04am
Marks and Spencer’s came out top in an annual customer satisfaction survey (James Manning/PA)
Marks and Spencer's came out top in an annual customer satisfaction survey (James Manning/PA)

M&S has topped an annual supermarket satisfaction survey, beating Waitrose and fighting off competition from discounter Aldi.

The traditional “big four” of Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda, Morrisons fell to the bottom half of the ranking of the 10 major grocers for their in-store experience, suggesting that the middle ground between quality and affordable food is less appealing to shoppers during a cost-of-living crisis, Which? said.

Co-op was the worst performer, achieving 61% and just one star for value for money and two stars for availability, range and quality.

M&S got the highest overall customer score of 77% for its in-store offer, earning praise for the quality of its own-label and fresh products, customer service and store appearance.

Source: Which?

However, both M&S and Waitrose fell down on value for money, achieving just two out of five stars.

Waitrose and Aldi came joint second with scores of 73%, highlighting the success of the German discounter’s efforts to compete with the high-end grocers.

Aldi scored four stars for value for money and the quality of its fresh products but just two stars for stock availability and queue waiting times.

Iceland and Lidl rounded out the top five, both scoring 69%.

Source: Which?

Which? asked more than 3,000 members of the public about their in-store and online shopping experience at the biggest supermarkets, looking at a range of factors including store appearance, product range and value for money.

Ocado topped the ranking for best online grocer retailer, achieving a customer score of 81%.

Iceland and Waitrose scored joint second for online shopping with scores of 76%, both scoring highly for availability of delivery slots, range of products and customer service at collection and delivery.

Morrisons fell to the bottom of the table for online shopping, scoring 66% and only two stars for value for money, stock availability and the choice of substitute items.

Which? Retail editor Reena Sewraz said: “Our results highlight how many shoppers are prioritising value for money above all else but, for those who can afford it, high-quality products and a positive shopping experience still really matter.

“None of the supermarkets received five stars for value in-store, but the discounters still led the way in this category.”

Which? surveyed 3,007 UK adults in October.

