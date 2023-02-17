RCN warns fresh strike will have ‘significant impact’ on NHS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RCN warns fresh strike will have ‘significant impact’ on NHS

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 9.39am Updated: February 17 2023, 10.05am
Royal College of Nursing (RCN) general secretary Pat Cullen on the picket line outside Great Ormond Street Hospital in London during a strike by nurses and ambulance staff (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) has warned its fresh strike action will have a “significant impact” on the NHS, as it urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to intervene to settle the dispute over pay and staffing.

The RCN has announced walk-outs at more than 120 NHS employers in England in a significant escalation of its row over pay and staffing – and the next strike will run continuously for 48 hours from 6am on March 1.

Previous action took place only during the day shift, for 12 hours each time.

In a first, the RCN will involve nursing staff working in emergency departments, intensive care units, cancer care and other services that were previously exempted.

On Friday, RCN general secretary Pat Cullen accepted strikes would add to risks to patients, but resisted accepting a characterisation that it would pose a significant risk to patients.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust chief executive Nick Hulme told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the planned strikes “will be very different and it’s clearly a much higher risk” than previous strikes, adding there is “significant risk”.

Ms Cullen was asked on the programme if she accepted there would be significant risk to patients, and she said: “What I accept is that there will be significant changes in the 48 hours. And of course there will continue to be extreme challenges.”

Asked again, she said: “What our patients are facing every day, in a depleted health service, a health service in crisis, poses significant risk and significant challenge.”

The college, which has accused the UK Government of refusing to engage in negotiations, has also said it will increase financial support for its members who lose wages by taking industrial action.

(PA Graphics)
And Ms Cullen has urged Mr Sunak to step in and help resolve the dispute.

On Friday, she told BBC Breakfast: “We’re working night and day with NHS leaders, but we can also see NHS leaders stepping in and writing to the Prime Minister.

“There’s no doubt there will be a significant impact and we are now urging the Prime Minister to step in with 12 days to try and resolve this, around a round table today.”

She said she has not spoken to the Health and Social Care Secretary for more than a month, claiming there has been “no communication” with Steve Barclay during that time.

It comes as the chief executive of the NHS Confederation also urged Mr Sunak to settle the strike action to reduce waiting lists.

Cabinet reshuffle
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Matthew Taylor told BBC Breakfast: “That really difficult challenge of reducing waiting lists becomes almost impossible if this industrial actions spreads, as it is spreading, and particularly if junior doctors join the industrial action.

“So the Government’s aspiration to lower waiting lists, it’s public commitment to lower waiting lists, is now being jeopardised by this ongoing industrial action.”

Meanwhile, Sir Julian Hartley, chief executive of NHS Providers said the fresh strike action is “very worrying in terms of the potential impact”, but he urged patients to still attend appointments unless they are cancelled.

He told Kay Burley on Sky News: “Although the RCN have said they plan to work at a national level to make sure that there is life-preserving care, trust leaders I know are extremely concerned and worried about the potential impact for patients on this next round of action.”

