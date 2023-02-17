EDF sees UK profits jump by £1 billion amid troubles across the channel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EDF sees UK profits jump by £1 billion amid troubles across the channel

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 12.33pm
EDF made its profits from producing electricity, not from supplying it to households (Chris Radburn/PA)
EDF made its profits from producing electricity, not from supplying it to households (Chris Radburn/PA)

French energy firm EDF has revealed that core profits in its UK business bounced last year, as the business was able to charge much more for the electricity that its nuclear power plants and wind turbines produced.

The Government-owned giant became the latest in a series of energy companies to report that they had benefited from a spike in global energy prices sparked by the war in Ukraine.

But EDF’s story was one of problems at home and profits abroad as its French nuclear reactors had their worst year for outages in history.

In the UK, the company saw a big jump in operating profit before depreciation and amortisation to £1.12 billion last year, following a loss of £21 million in the previous year.

EDF said this was caused by “strong operational performance” across its nuclear fleet and increased prices.

Nevertheless, the UK business recording an operating loss of almost £1 billion once depreciation and one-off impairments were taken into account.

The business said that it had seen an organic increase in sales in the UK by 6.2 billion euros (£5.5 billion). Its nuclear power plants had produced 1.9 extra terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity last year because they were not shut down for maintenance as often, and that electricity was also selling at higher prices.

But the profits for EDF did not come from selling energy directly to households.

The cap on household energy prices meant that the arm of EDF that supplies gas and electricity to households was selling it for less than it was buying that energy for, pushing it into a loss of £200 million.

So high energy prices hurt the energy supplier arm of EDF, but the arm that makes electricity to sell to energy suppliers bounced.

It came as the wider group plunged to five billion euro (£4.46 billion) loss as repairs impacted the group’s nuclear output for the year.

The outages in France also had an impact in the UK. Normally, Britain imports a significant chunk of its electricity from France.

But as the French nuclear fleet was in crisis, British gas and nuclear power plants and wind farms sent electricity into France, pushing Britain’s electricity exports to new highs.

Luc Remont, chairman and chief executive officer of EDF, said: “The 2022 results were significantly affected by the decline in our electricity output, and also by exceptional regulatory measures introduced in France in difficult market conditions.

“Despite all the challenges, EDF actively focused on service and support for all its residential and business customers, and made every endeavour to ensure the best generation fleet availability for the winter period.”

The update comes a day after British Gas owner Centrica saw profits to triple to around £3.3 billion for the past year. Centrica’s profit jump came overwhelmingly from its nuclear power plants – which it co-owns with EDF – and from its energy trading business.

