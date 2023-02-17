British Airways owner IAG set to rebound to profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British Airways owner IAG set to rebound to profit

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 2.29pm
British Airways’ parent company is set to return to profit for the past year as it continues its turbulent recovery.

International Consolidated Airlines (IAG), which also runs Spanish operator Iberia, will reveal its latest annual financial figures on Friday February 24.

It comes amid early positivity in the sector, which has helped support a 30% improvement in IAG shares since the start of 2023, amid indications that holiday and travel spending is holding up better than many expected during the cost-of-living crisis.

Heathrow – British Airways’ main base – revealed earlier this week that has posted its busiest start to the year since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The UK’s busiest airport revealed more than 5.4 million passengers travelled through Heathrow in January, reaching levels not seen since the start of 2020, prompting hopes for bumper returns for airliners.

Market analysts have predicted that IAG will report operating profits of 1.2 billion euro (£1.07 billion) for 2022 in its new update.

It will represent a major improvement after the group recorded a 2.8 billion euro (£2.45 billion) operating loss in 2021 as travel restrictions still held the business back.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “While their clientele might be different, we’re cautiously encouraged by what IAG will have to say judging by the impressive boosts to passenger numbers Tui has recently reported.

“It seems IAG’s planes are now full enough on each of its flights that profits can start flowing, despite the considerable costs associated with getting capacity back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“The bigger question is how forward bookings are shaping up.”

Investors will be hopeful that IAG can match its competitors with robust winter passenger numbers but will be particularly interested in the outlook, so will be on the look out for guidance about summer bookings.

Nevertheless, experts have highlighted that shareholders should recognise that there is still a significant way to go within the company’s post-Covid trajectory.

Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo stressed that industry is “in only the early stages of recovery from the pandemic” but highlighted that this means there is more “headroom” for potential growth this year.

