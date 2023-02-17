Banks drag FTSE lower on disappointing NatWest outlook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business & Environment Business

Banks drag FTSE lower on disappointing NatWest outlook

By Press Association
February 17 2023, 5.33pm
NatWest shares fell after it issued a disappointing outlook for 2023 (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest shares fell after it issued a disappointing outlook for 2023 (Matt Crossick/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 ended the week with a day in the red, but managed to stay above the 8,000-point mark which it hit for the first time on Wednesday.

On Friday, the index – which contains many of the UK’s largest companies – closed down 8.17 points, a 0.1% reduction which landed it at 8004.36.

The mortgage lenders were the clear losers during the day after NatWest’s outlook for 2023 implied that the year might not be as good as some had hoped despite the recent interest rate hikes.

The bank’s shares plummeted on the news despite what seemed a decent set of results for last year.

By the end of the day NatWest’s share price was down by close to 7% while Lloyds – which also has a large UK mortgage book – was the FTSE’s second biggest faller, down 3.8%.

Barclays is a much more global bank and its shares were relatively unaffected, down just 0.2%.

“It’s been another record-breaking week for the FTSE 100, although we’ve slipped back from the highs, weighed down by underperformance in the banking sector, which has acted as a bit of a deadweight,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.

He added: “NatWest Group has seen an underwhelming reaction to a strong set of full year results, an increase in the dividend and a share buyback.

“Given the share price reaction today, it seems there’s just no pleasing some people even accounting for the disappointment over its guidance, which appears to be being blamed for today’s weakness.”

Global markets were also in the red with the S&P 500 down 0.7% and its New York neighbour down 0.1% a short time after European markets closed.

The Dax in Germany and Paris’s Cac 40 both lost 0.3%.

The pound gained a third of a percent to 1.203 dollars, and rose 0.2% to 1.125 euros.

In other company news, Segro jumped to the top of the FTSE 100 as it saw the rent it collects from its warehouses increase by record amounts. Pre-tax profit rose by 8.4% last year, the business revealed.

Shares jumped 3.8%.

Elsewhere, shares in Purplebricks plummeted by nearly 18% after the business said that its turnaround plans have proven more expensive than thought.

The business said it might put itself up for sale. It announced a £17 million cost-cutting target in December and has so far identified £4 million in potential savings.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Segro, up 30p to 866.2p, Imperial Brands, up 58.5p to 2,037p, Flutter Entertainment, up 350p to 13,745p, CocaCola HBC, up 43p to 2,110p, and National Grid, up 21.5p to 1,070p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were NatWest Group, down 21.0p to 284.6p, Lloyds, down 2.0p to 50.91p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, down 23.6p to 737.4p, Rightmove, down 12.6p to 577.4p, and Shell, down 46.5p to 2,541p.


