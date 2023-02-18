Children returning to UK from half-term trips delayed by Calais strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Children returning to UK from half-term trips delayed by Calais strike action

By Press Association
February 18 2023, 7.43pm
(PA)
(PA)

Children and teachers returning to the UK from half-term school trips have been hit by delays of more than six hours at Calais amid strike action by Border Force staff.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working at French ports began industrial action over pay on Friday, with strikes due to continue until Monday morning.

A number of schools reported issues returning from trips on Saturday as parents complained on social media that their children had been stuck at Calais for hours.

Some said their children had been waiting to board a ferry as early as 8.30am, but were still on the French side by the afternoon.

One mother tweeted it had been a “gruelling trip” for her daughter, saying: “Thirty hour journey last week travelling to Austria due to delays and 23 hrs since leaving Austria they are still stuck at Calais! Arrived at about 10.30 this morning.

“Fingers crossed they can get on the 10.45pm! It’s a good job she had a fab time!”

Another parent said: “Although I’m all for strike action, she (my daughter) is not coping well with the delay at Calais. Been travelling since 6pm yesterday and at Calais since noon.”

One woman tweeted: “Is there any further update on the delay time for coaches at Calais?

“My son is returning from a school trip and has been on the coach at the port since 8.30am.”

Wellsway School in Bristol tweeted that students returning from a ski trip had missed their scheduled ferry from Calais due to the long queues for passport control, while Langley Park School for Girls in Bromley, south-east London, said they were making “very slow progress” at the port.

DFDS Ferries said coach passengers should expect six-hour delays at Calais due to “high volumes of traffic”.

P&O Ferries tweeted: “There are still large queues of up to 6hr 30mins at border control in the Port of Calais for coaches.

“There are limited toilet facilities, we recommend stopping en route.

“Please come prepared with refreshments to make your wait more comfortable.”

Car traffic was delayed by up to an hour at Calais earlier on Saturday, but had cleared by the evening.

Last week, Border Force warned that travellers could face delays on arriving in the UK at ports and urged them to check with the operator before beginning their journey.

It added that the military, civil servants and volunteers had been trained to step in, keep borders safe and minimise disruption.

A PCS spokesperson said: “While we sympathise with travellers experiencing delays, the blame lies squarely with the Government. Rishi Sunak has had months to resolve this dispute but refuses to meet us. He can end the strikes tomorrow if he puts some money on the table.

“Until he does, our strikes will continue because it is unacceptable that hard-working civil servants are being told to accept just a 2% pay rise during a cost-of-living crisis when inflation is at 10%.”

