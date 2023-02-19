Mordaunt: Strikes only benefit Labour, not the workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mordaunt: Strikes only benefit Labour, not the workers

By Press Association
February 19 2023, 10.51am
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said strike action ‘exacerbates financial problems’ for those taking part (PA)
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said strike action ‘exacerbates financial problems’ for those taking part (PA)

Walkouts do not help striking workers and only benefit the Labour Party, Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt has claimed.

The Conservative frontbencher rejected assertions the Government is doing nothing to prevent more strikes, insisting “ministers are doing a lot”.

Her comments came following months of public sector strike action, including across the NHS, railways and teaching sectors.

She told Sky’s Sophy Ridge On Sunday, hosted by Trevor Phillips: “I think it is political cynicism of the worst kind to encourage strikes.

Penny Mordaunt
Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said strike action ‘exacerbates financial problems’ for those taking part (Victoria Jones/PA)

“The only people that benefit from strikes are the Labour Party. Striking workers don’t benefit from strikes.

“It’s a myth that strikes are helpful. They’re not. They exacerbate financial problems for the very people going out on strike and they also are going to have a knock-on effect on cancelled appointments, on missed education.

“It’s not good for the country and I’d encourage people not to do it.

“The only thing that is going to enable us to make progress on the genuine issues that certain sectors are facing is discussions.”

Ms Mordaunt said Rishi Sunak is focused on reducing inflation, adding: “Ministers are doing a lot. You will know that the Prime Minister’s priorities – three of them are focused on the economy, including halving inflation.”

Yvette Cooper
Yvette Cooper said Labour would act to boost NHS recruitment (Victoria Jones/PA)

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper refused to be drawn on whether Labour would offer the same deal to striking nurses in England as the party has made in Wales.

Asked on the same programme if the party in Westminster would match the proposals put forward by the Labour Government in Wales and by the party in Scotland, she said: “We will get round the table and negotiate.

“Of course you don’t conduct those negotiations in public or on television.”

Ms Cooper said Labour “would increase the training and recruitment, more nurses, more doctors as well”.

Pressed on whether a similar offer was on the table, Ms Cooper said: “I think you are actually asking me to (discuss) negotiations around the table and I think everybody has made clear that that’s not the kind of way that you do any negotiations – it’s not the way the trade unions do negotiations either.

“But the whole point is you have to get round the table and be very sensible.”

