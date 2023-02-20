BrewDog seals tie-up with Budweiser to expand across China

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
BrewDog seals tie-up with Budweiser to expand across China

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 9.11am
Craft beer firm BrewDog is expanding across China after striking a joint venture deal with brewing giant Budweiser (PA)

Craft beer firm BrewDog is expanding across China after striking a joint venture deal with brewing giant Budweiser.

BrewDog said the tie-up will see brands such as Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and Elvis Juice launch across China from next month.

Its beers will be brewed locally in China in collaboration with BrewDog’s brewing team and head of quality at Budweiser China’s Putian Craft Brewery in Fujian province.

BrewDog, which is headquartered in Ellon, Aberdeenshire, also plans to open several new bars in China by 2026, adding to its one Chinese venue in Shanghai and existing 110-strong overseas network of sites.

China currently accounts for less than 1% of BrewDog’s overall sales, but the group is hoping the deal will allow it to ramp up sales in Greater China and tap into what it believes is the world’s biggest producer and consumer of beer.

The joint venture is set to be fully operational by the end of March.

BrewDog founder James Watt said: “This is a genuinely transformational partnership which is going to bring BrewDog to every corner of the world’s biggest beer market, from a truly bespoke craft brewery which will help ensure the quality of our beers.”

Under the long-term agreement, BrewDog will look to Budweiser’s “highly sophisticated” sales and distribution network to help it expand in the region.

BrewDog will also tie up with an affiliate of Budweiser China to boost its international footprint into South Korea, with options for other Asian markets going forwards.

The Chinese deal marks BrewDog’s second joint venture in Asia, following its partnership in Japan with another brewer in September 2021.

It follows controversies surrounding BrewDog in recent years, with the firm accused by former workers in an open letter in 2021 of having a “culture of fear” within the business, with “toxic attitudes” towards junior staff.

Mr Watt has apologised to staff and since insisted the group has made changes after the open letter was published.

Its marketing tactics have also come under fire and most recently a BrewDog ad was banned over a claim that its fruit-flavoured beers constitute “one of your five a day”.

BrewDog said the claims were “tongue in cheek”.

