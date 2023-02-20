Miners help lift FTSE 100 in otherwise ‘subdued’ investor mood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Miners help lift FTSE 100 in otherwise ‘subdued’ investor mood

By Press Association
February 20 2023, 5.51pm
London's top index has been lifted by gains for mining giants as it started the week hovering firmly above the record-breaking 8,000 mark (Kirsty O'Connor/ PA)
London’s top index has been lifted by gains for mining giants as it started the week hovering firmly above the record-breaking 8,000 mark (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)

London’s top index has been lifted by gains for mining giants as it started the week hovering firmly above the record-breaking 8,000 mark.

The FTSE 100 saw basic resources companies Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore jump towards the top of the index, as global businesses continue to be buoyed by the reopening of China’s economy out of its Covid restrictions.

It comes amid a gloomier outlook for the UK economy with new figures from the Centre for Retail Research showing that British retailers have slashed almost 15,000 jobs since the start of the year.

Nevertheless, the FTSE 100 kept its head above the 8,000 mark after hitting the milestone for the first time last week.

It closed 9.95 points higher, or 0.12%, at 8,014.31.

It was a subdued session for European markets with the German Dax down 0.03% and the French Cac declining 0.16%.

Meanwhile, markets in the US were closed for Presidents’ Day, which commemorates the nation’s presidents throughout its history, leaving European investors with little direction, analysts said.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “In the absence of US markets for Presidents’ Day, it’s been a quiet and subdued session for markets in Europe, with little in the way of direction.

“We’ve seen resilience in the basic resource sector on the back of firmer metals prices, with copper and aluminium prices getting a tailwind from optimism over a reopening of the Chinese economy and a pickup in economic activity.

“Anglo American and Rio Tinto are amongst the better performers on the back of firmer iron ore, aluminium and copper prices.”

It was also a quiet session for the pound, which was not moving against the US dollar when markets closed, and was up by about 0.1% against the euro.

In company news, Tesco said that its shop workers would get a 7% pay rise to a minimum of £11.02 an hour.

The pay rise is the third in 10 months, and will mean an investment of £230 million for the business. The changes will be implemented from April 2.

Tesco’s share price did not change.

Darktrace, a cyber security company, has brought in specialists from EY for an independent review of its financial processes and controls after being accused of accounting irregularities by a US hedge fund.

Quintessential Capital Management, a US-based short seller, published a critical report into the company, raising questions about its 2021 listing in London.

Shares in the firm plunged by a third after the report. Shares in Darktrace rose by 3.5% after the news.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, up 128p to 3,337.5p, Frasers, up 24.5p to 794p, Rio Tinto, up 174p to 6,277p, Persimmon, up 31p to 1,467p, and Melrose Industries, up 3p to 146.65p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were DS Smith, down 17.4p to 336p, IAG, down 4.2p to 163.04p, Airtel Africa, down 2.8p to 125.7p, Segro, down 16.6p to 849.6p, and Reckitt, down 78.0p to 5,698p.

