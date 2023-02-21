UK spent £50 billion extra on gas since Ukraine invasion, say analysts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK spent £50 billion extra on gas since Ukraine invasion, say analysts

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 12.04am
Wholesale gas prices exploded after the invasion and have been in a volatile state ever since (Alamy/PA)
Wholesale gas prices exploded after the invasion and have been in a volatile state ever since (Alamy/PA)

The UK has spent more than £50 billion extra on gas since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a new analysis suggests.

Wholesale gas prices exploded after the invasion and have been in a volatile state ever since, with many British households now burdened with much higher bills.

The analysis, carried out by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), estimates that the UK paid between £50-60 billion more for wholesale gas in 2022 than in a typical pre-pandemic year.

British households have been hit harder by the current crisis than in any other western European country, according to the IMF, because of the UK’s dependence on imported gas.

Gas is used to produce around 40% of the country’s electricity as well as to heat 85% of British homes, which are among the least energy efficient in Europe.

Analysts at ECIU said the impact would have been less severe if the UK was further ahead with its net-zero policies of improving energy efficiency in homes, building more onshore wind and installing more heat pumps.

Dr Simon Cran-McGreehin, head of analysis at ECIU, said: “As the IMF has pointed out, the energy crisis hit UK households harder than those in other western European countries because as a nation we’re incredibly dependent on gas. The price of gas is largely set by international markets, so the only way to protect yourself is to use less.

“The onshore wind ban has been one of the barriers to this. We’re also running behind places like Sweden, Poland and Estonia on installing electric heat pumps. As renewables and heat pumps proliferate, less imported gas is needed, which in turn benefits our balance of payments and energy security.”

ECIU’s analysis used data from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy to estimate non-domestic gas costs.

While wholesale prices have fallen in recent weeks, consumer prices are still high because they are based on trades made last year at very high prices and are unlikely to come down soon because analysts are still wary of market volatility.

Alethea Warrington, energy campaigner at the charity Possible, said the cheapest and quickest way to reduce people’s energy bills outside of a windfall tax would be to change the planning laws around onshore wind.

The Government is currently consulting on local support after lifting David Cameron’s 2015 ban on subsidies.

Ms Warrington described the Government’s reliance on gas as “stupid” and “unhelpful”, and said a lot of people support onshore wind and the need to achieve net-zero.

She said: “It’s frustrating that the Government is quite willing to give these huge tax breaks to companies that want to drill for more oil and gas but they’re not willing to let communities – which have already done the local outreach and got people on board – have proposals for projects that would be being beneficial to the local community.

“They’re not able to go ahead with them because they’re just sort of snuggled up in a planning system that’s not fit for purpose.”

Kier Starmer visit to Humberside
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to double onshore wind and quadruple offshore wind by 2030 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Labour has said it would rip up the planning laws around onshore wind and shadow climate change secretary Ed Miliband has previously criticised the Government’s target of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028 as “way short of where they need to be”.

Octopus Energy CEO Greg Jackson said in an interview with the Telegraph last week that the company has designed a heat pump which can be installed for the same price as a gas boiler.

Heat pumps are an alternative to gas boilers and use a network of water pipes to channel heat from underground into homes.

Dr Matthew Trewhella, CEO of heat pump manufacturers Kensa Group, said: “Heating is responsible for a third of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions.

“Currently, 24 million homes in the UK are heated by gas boilers, and this number is still rising. With under 27 years to remove gas boilers in line with net zero targets, new gas heating systems need to stop being installed now and be replaced with low-carbon heating alternatives at the rate of one million per year.

“Heat pumps offer far greater efficiencies than gas boilers, meaning you get more heat for the energy used. Gas boilers use around 1.2 units of energy, often imported, for every unit of heat they produce.

“Whereas Ground Source Heat Pumps can produce four units of heat for each unit of electricity used and produce no carbon emissions if combined with a renewable electricity source.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Body found outside the TSB Bank in Leven High Street. One police van with two police standing by the tent and one SOCO taking pictures of the scene and body
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man found on Leven High Street
3
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
4
Barry Keoghan and his wife Alyson Kierans.
Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home
5
Helen Ratcliffe outside the King James pub in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub
6
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
7
Andrew Innes arrives at Edinburgh High Court. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom
8
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub
9
Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes
3
10
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months

More from The Courier

St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
Stanley Mills.
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039457 - Remembrance day at Bowerswell House in Perth -- Picture shows UPDATED FILE PIX Councillor Peter Barrett -- Bowerswell House, Bowerswell Road, Perth - Friday 11th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor
close up of two pairs of hands playing with video games consoles.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee video games deserve Summer Streets Festival treatment
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0041252 Stacy Wallace from Help for Kids sends the karts on their way TeamSport Go Karting in Dundee are holding a race fundraiser for Help for Kids.
Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids

Editor's Picks

Most Commented