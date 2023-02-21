Flying Scotsman’s centenary celebrated with new Royal Mint coins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Flying Scotsman’s centenary celebrated with new Royal Mint coins

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 12.05am
A collectable £2 coin ahead of its release for sale by the Royal Mint (James Speakman/PA)
A collectable £2 coin ahead of its release for sale by the Royal Mint (James Speakman/PA)

Collectable £2 coins celebrating the centenary of the Flying Scotsman are being launched by the Royal Mint.

Some versions of the coin depict the steam locomotive in colour and the edge inscription on the coins reads: “Live for the journey”.

Synonymous with the golden age of rail travel, the Flying Scotsman was built in Doncaster in 1923.

It is now a star attraction in the collection of the National Railway Museum (part of the Science Museum Group) in York, where it is a working museum exhibit.

The new coins will be available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website from February 23 and have been created in collaboration with the National Railway Museum.

The Royal Mint’s Flying Scotsman coin
A collectable £2 coin at East Lancashire Railway in Bury, ahead of its release by the Royal Mint, in collaboration with the National Railway Museum (James Speakman/PA)

The Royal Mint’s design team ensured the colouring that appears on the coins is inspired by Flying Scotsman’s LNER Locomotive Green livery, also known as Apple Green.

Working closely with the National Railway Museum, the Royal Mint’s design team based the green on several images of the locomotive over the years.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint said: “Flying Scotsman is a wonderful example of British craftsmanship, design and engineering, which led to the creation of one of the world’s most famous locomotives.

“While The Royal Mint’s expertise and craftsmanship is closely linked with precious metals, it was important for us to highlight the skill and engineering behind the locomotive as part of the coin’s design to mark its milestone centenary.

“Our talented team of craftspeople have captured the locomotive’s characteristics in fine detail, with the colour edition of the coin bringing the locomotive to life. It is rare for colour to feature on a £2 coin, so we anticipate this one to be extremely popular with not only railway enthusiasts but also coin collectors across the world.”

Judith McNicol, director of the National Railway Museum, said: “Flying Scotsman’s centenary is an opportunity for people to come together to celebrate and share their memories of this special locomotive.

“The National Railway Museum has organised a programme of events and activities to mark the centenary and featuring on the new coin is a real honour and a wonderful way to mark the occasion.”

Prices for the new coin range from £12 for a brilliant uncirculated version and £21 for a colour version to £1,225 for a gold coin.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Two men have been charged following a drugs raid on Camperdown Road Picture shows; Camperdown Road, Dundee . Camperdown Road, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 20/02/2023
Two men charged after raid at Dundee bar uncovers £300,000 worth of cannabis plants
2
Body found outside the TSB Bank in Leven High Street. One police van with two police standing by the tent and one SOCO taking pictures of the scene and body
Police probe ‘unexplained’ death of man found on Leven High Street
3
The injured Mark Birighitti. Image: SNS
Dundee United goalkeeper crisis: What SPFL rules say about emergency loans — and can…
4
Barry Keoghan and his wife Alyson Kierans.
Barry Keoghan: How Bafta-winning movie star made Dundee his home
5
Helen Ratcliffe outside the King James pub in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub
6
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
7
Andrew Innes arrives at Edinburgh High Court. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Dundee double murderer Andrew Innes launches new bid for freedom
8
Kyle McLean at Perth Sheriff Court.
Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub
9
Chair of St Andrews Space for Cycling, Tony Waterston, on South Street in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes
3
10
Andrew Caulfield.
Dundee police officer faces career ruin after harassing PC ex-partner for nine months

More from The Courier

St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
Leanna Rutherford was last seen on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland
Family of Glenrothes woman Leeanne Rutherford informed after body found near Aberfoyle
Stanley Mills.
Plan for 81 homes and a play area in Stanley recommended for approval
Stephen Eighteen Story - CR0039457 - Remembrance day at Bowerswell House in Perth -- Picture shows UPDATED FILE PIX Councillor Peter Barrett -- Bowerswell House, Bowerswell Road, Perth - Friday 11th November 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
Cash needed to save 'hundreds' of Perth and Kinross Council jobs, says councillor
close up of two pairs of hands playing with video games consoles.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee video games deserve Summer Streets Festival treatment
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
6 factors that will decide Kate Forbes' SNP leadership bid
Burnside Primary School roof damage in Carnoustie
Carnoustie parents hit out at lack of timescale for reopening of storm-damaged school
St Andrews University where the TB drug was developed
'Exciting' tuberculosis drug developed in St Andrews could save millions of lives
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0041252 Stacy Wallace from Help for Kids sends the karts on their way TeamSport Go Karting in Dundee are holding a race fundraiser for Help for Kids.
Endurance race at ScotKart Dundee to raise cash for Help for Kids

Editor's Picks

Most Commented