Rail strike timetables could be cut in some areas under minimum service levels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rail strike timetables could be cut in some areas under minimum service levels

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 11.40am
Parts of Britain could see rail strike timetables cut under Government plans to introduce a new law on minimum service levels (James Manning/PA)
Parts of Britain could see rail strike timetables cut under Government plans to introduce a new law on minimum service levels (James Manning/PA)

Parts of Britain could see rail strike timetables cut under Government plans to introduce a new law on minimum service levels.

Service levels during industrial action may be reduced in some locations to enable more stations to be opened elsewhere, according to a Department for Transport (DfT) proposal.

Around half of lines have been closed during national strikes by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), meaning much of Cornwall, Dorset, northern England, Scotland and Wales have repeatedly been cut off from the network.

A person walking past the empty departures board at Euston station in London
Only a fifth of services run on RMT national strike days (Victoria Jones/PA)

The rail industry has prioritised routes used by trains carrying the most passengers and critical freight, such as to and from the Drax power plant near Selby, North Yorkshire.

The Government is attempting to introduce legislation setting out minimum service levels during strikes across six sectors, including transport.

A DfT consultation document published on Monday night revealed that one option would “focus on having as much of the rail network open as possible with a minimum level of service”.

It went on: “This may result in a lower level of service for some areas than currently seen on certain strike days, but improved levels of service for others and overall.

“Equally, it should be noted that, even where we are prioritising geographical scope, we are likely to still see no service in some areas.”

Rail services currently operate only between around 7am and 7pm on national strike days.

The DfT warned that increasing the level of geographical coverage through minimum service levels may mean the hours of service may not be extended even with minimum service levels.

Unions and opposition parties are vehemently opposed to the planned legislation, which would see some staff having to comply with orders to work on strike days or face losing protections against being sued or dismissed.

Rail minister Huw Merriman said the Government “recognises the importance of workers’ ability to take strike action”, insisting that “this will be protected”.

But he stated that over the last year industrial action has “stopped key workers getting to work, children going to school, and restricted people’s access to essential services such as hospital care”.

He added: “The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill, which is currently before Parliament, will set a legislative framework to balance workers’ ability to strike with the public’s ability to get to work and access vital services.”

Nearly a quarter (24%) of respondents to a survey of train passengers by research company Savanta commissioned by the DfT agreed with the statement that they will no longer travel by train if the strikes continue for an extended period of time.

A total of 17,383 questionnaires distributed to passengers in the weeks following strikes between June and October 2022 were completed.

The DfT consultation runs until May 15.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
3
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
4
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
5
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
13
6
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
7
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
8
Birighitti has come under fire following an astonishing blunder. Image: SNS
Mark Birighitti injury latest as Dundee United are dealt Glenn Middleton hammer-blow
9
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
10
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed

More from The Courier

Harris Academy, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds spent on vandalism repairs at Tayside and Fife schools
The Ford Tourneo Grand Connect. Image: Ford.
Ford Grand Tourneo Connect an incredibly spacious and good value people carrier
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR003994, News, Sheanne Mulholland story, Perth High School pics of strike action at the school gates. Picture shows; teachers strike at Perth High School. Thursday 8th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Perth parents affected by additional targeted strikes still support teachers
Cammy MacPherson and Dan Phillips. Images: SNS.
Dan Phillips and Cammy MacPherson: The StatsBomb analysis that shows how St Johnstone could…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he 'deserves prison'
Bill Rennie at the Dighty Burn in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Nothing done' to tackle plastic pollution at Dundee wildlife 'oasis'
2
Jim Leishman and the Dunfermline bench celebrate. Image: DC Thomson.
The Rangers revolution came unstuck when Dunfermline beat Graeme Souness's superstars in 1988
Carnoustie Brownies Dundonian - Girl Guides G132 1996-10-22 Carnoustie Brownies (C) DCT
World Thinking Day 2023: Celebrating Girlguiding in Courier Country
Theresa Thomson with the Bill Shankly signed photograph set to grace Liverpool FC's museum. Image: Paul Reid
'Jim would be chuffed they're going to Anfield': Forfar widow gifts unique Bill Shankly…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented