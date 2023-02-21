Housebuilders and rising pound put pressure on FTSE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Housebuilders and rising pound put pressure on FTSE

By Press Association
February 21 2023, 5.20pm
Housebuilders were put under pressure by poor house price figures on Tuesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
London’s top shares fell on Tuesday as a rising pound put pressure on the export-heavy FTSE 100, while housebuilders and mining companies suffered.

The value of sterling jumped during the morning shortly after the UK flash PMI figures came out, far surpassing expectations by showing the best growth in the private sector for eight months.

A rising pound often puts pressure on the FSTE, as it reduces the value of the dollars that British multinationals make abroad.

By the end of the day, the index had dropped by 0.5%, closing down 36.56 points to 7,977.75.

But the sell-off on Tuesday was also largely driven from the US, where shares dropped heavily. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 were both down 1.6% shortly after markets closed in Europe.

“Worries that disinflationary winds aren’t blowing hard enough to cool hot inflation have seeped into trading, pushing stocks on Wall Street lower with the FTSE 100 also caught on the back foot,” said Susannah Streeter at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“Investors are waking up to the realisation that fresh interest rate hikes will be needed in the US – perhaps as many as three in quick succession to tame the price spiral and that’s set to send consumers more cautious.”

Poor house price figures put pressure on Persimmon, Barratt Developments and Rightmove, among others. While a bigger-than-expected drop in profits for BHP spilled over onto the shares of Anglo American and Glencore.

In Germany, the Dax index closed down 0.6% while the Cac 40 in Paris dropped 0.4%.

In company news, HSBC posted a drop in annual profits for 2022, but unveiled a strong final quarter which buoyed shares.

The global bank said that it had seen pre-tax profit rise by 90% – better than expected – to 5.2 billion dollars (£4.3 billion) in the last three months of the year.

It announced its biggest annual dividend since 2018, and plans a special dividend after it sells its Canadian arm later this year.

Investors smiled on the business, sending shares up by 4.3%.

Elsewhere, IHG, the owner of Holiday Inn and other hotel chains, said that it is benefiting from a post-Covid rebound which led to a 34% rise in revenue and a 27% jump in operating profit.

Revenue hit 3.9 billion dollars (£3.2 billion) and operating profit rose to 628 million dollars (£523 million).

On currency markets, the pound gained 0.6% by rising to 1.21 dollars.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were HSBC, up 26.8p to 647.5p, Smith & Nephew, up 49p to 1,210.5p, BAE Systems, up 17.4p to 906.8p, Burberry, up 46p to 2,592p, and Frasers, up 10p to 804p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Anglo American, down 183.5p to 3,154p, Persimmon, down 52.0p to 1,415p, Glencore, down 16.4p to 503.3p, Prudential, down 40.5p to 1,256.5p, and Rightmove, down 17.2p to 559.4p.

