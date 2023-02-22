British Steel to cut up to 260 jobs as it closes coke ovens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

British Steel to cut up to 260 jobs as it closes coke ovens

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 10.34am Updated: February 22 2023, 1.12pm
The British Steel steelworks in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire (PA)
The British Steel steelworks in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire (PA)

British Steel is planning to close the coke ovens at one of its plants, with the loss of up to 260 jobs, the company announced.

The Chinese-owned steelmaker said the move at its site in Scunthorpe was part of its drive to overcome global economic challenges and build a “green and sustainable future”.

The company said its bills for energy and carbon increased by £190 million last year, adding that “decisive action” was required because of the “unprecedented rise” in operating costs, surging inflation and the need to improve environmental performance.

British Steel chief executive Xifeng Han said: “Steel is vital to modern economies and with demand expected to grow over the coming decades, British Steel has a crucial role to play in ensuring the UK has its own supply of high-quality steel.

“To make sure we can deliver the steel Britain requires, we’re undergoing the biggest transformation in our 130-year history.

“To support the journey to net zero, our owners, Jingye, have invested £330 million in capital projects during their first three years of ownership and they continue to invest unprecedented sums of money in British Steel.

“Jingye is committed to our long-term future but decarbonisation is a major challenge for our business and, like most companies, we’re facing significant challenges because of the economic slowdown, rising inflation and exceptionally high energy prices.

“For example, last year our energy bill rose by £120 million while we’ve also faced an increase of over £70 million in our annual carbon costs.

“We have taken action to reduce costs within our control; however, steelmaking in the UK remains uncompetitive when compared to other international steelmakers.”

The entrance to the steelworks plant in Scunthorpe
The entrance to the steelworks plant in Scunthorpe (PA)

“Our energy costs, carbon costs and labour costs are some of the highest across the world, which are factors that we cannot influence directly.

“For the reasons outlined, we entered into talks with the UK Government in summer 2022 and are extremely grateful for its support.

“It’s important we have the correct policies and frameworks in place to back our drive to become a clean, green and successful company and we’re continuing to discuss this with the Government.

“We are committed to working together and to making the home-made steel Britain needs for generations to come.

“To build a secure future for British Steel, and protect skilled and well-paid careers for thousands of employees and many more in our supply chain, we are – like many other businesses – proposing to streamline our business.

“We’re disappointed at having to make such proposals but are confident they will support a successful transformation.”

The Unite union raised the threat of industrial action to fight the job cuts.

General secretary Sharon Graham said: “British Steel workers are faced with the toxic combination of a greedy employer that is reneging on investment promises and a shambolic UK Government that has no serious plan for the industry.

“Unite’s members in British Steel are clear that they will fight this and they will have the full support of their union.”

Unite national officer Linda McCulloch said: “This union has not yet seen any financial justification for the closure of the coking ovens. British Steel needs to come clean and open its books in order to try to justify its decisions.

“Unite will pursue every avenue, including industrial action, to defend members’ jobs at British Steel.”

Alun Davies, national officer of the Community trade union, said: “British Steel’s plan to close the coke ovens could have a catastrophic impact on jobs and steel production at Scunthorpe and the UK as a whole.

“This move would see the company depending on unreliable imported coke and puts at risk our sovereign capability to produce steel in the UK for strategic infrastructure such as our rail networks.

“We will not accept redundancies and nothing is off the table when it comes to protecting our members’ jobs.

“The Government must do whatever it takes to reach a deal with British Steel that protects the loyal workforce and the future of steelmaking in this country.”

Jonathan Reynolds, shadow business secretary, said: “Yet more worrying news for our steelworkers who desperately need a Government on their side securing the bright future our steel sector could have.

“Steel is the bedrock of many communities across the UK. It is the foundation our manufacturing sector is built on, crucial to any net-zero ambition and the beating heart of our sovereign capability.

“That is why Labour will partner with industry to invest in the new technologies needed to keep well-paid steel jobs in the UK for decades to come.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
2
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
3
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
4
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
18
5
Ian Smith at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Monifieth paedophile caught after police raid uncovers child abuse files
6
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee. Image: MSIP.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
7
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks
8
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dying paedophile Picture shows; Duncan Trueland in 2013, left, and 2023, right.. Dundee/Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dying Dundee paedophile nurse spared jail despite sheriff saying he ‘deserves prison’
9
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
10
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda

More from The Courier

One of the bikes stolen in Kirkcaldy. Image: Talking Tandems
Thieves steal tandem bikes worth £5k from blind Fife woman
George Stewart of Scone who has died aged 103. He is pictured in 2021 with a letter and a set of coins he received as part of the annual Royal Maundy Service .
George Stewart of Scone: Military Cross winner, champion skier and tennis player dies aged…
Barry Keoghan holding his BAFTA award
MARTEL MAXWELL: Barry Keoghan is the kind of role model we need in Dundee
Environmental artist Rob Mulholland with Audrey Gavigan and Geoff Hardman-Carter from St Fillans in Bloom; and Still in Loch Earn before it was removed. Image: Take a Pride in Perth and Kinross Association.
Iconic Mirror Man 'Still' set to return to Loch Earn after five-year absence
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
Dundee City Council leader John Alexander
John Alexander says Dundonians 'can't be taken for fools' as Lib Dems table 1%…
The homes will be built on empty land in Stanley. Image: Google Street View
Dozens of new homes to be built in Perthshire village
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
Teachers Picket at Perth Grammar school on Wednesday, with Labour Group councillors Alasdair Baiiey and Brian Leishman showing support Pic Phil Hannah
Perth councillors 'stood in solidarity' with teachers on picket line outside schools

Editor's Picks

Most Commented