Aldi follows Asda and Morrisons with customer limits on fresh produce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Aldi follows Asda and Morrisons with customer limits on fresh produce

By Press Association
February 22 2023, 3.00pm
Empty tomato trays at a Tesco Express store in Wimbledon. A shortage of tomatoes affecting UK supermarkets is widening to other fruit and vegetables and is likely to last weeks, retailers have warned. A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce. Picture date: Tuesday February 21, 2023.
Empty tomato trays at a Tesco Express store in Wimbledon. A shortage of tomatoes affecting UK supermarkets is widening to other fruit and vegetables and is likely to last weeks, retailers have warned. A combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe has seen UK supermarket shelves left bare of tomatoes, as well as dwindling stocks of some other fresh produce. Picture date: Tuesday February 21, 2023.

Aldi has followed competitors Asda and Morrisons in introducing customer limits on certain fresh produce as shortages leave supermarket shelves bare.

Aldi has placed limits on peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes as retailers warned the shortages – although expected to be temporary – were likely to last weeks.

An Aldi spokeswoman said: “We are limiting purchases of peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to three units per person to ensure that as many customers as possible can buy what they need.”

An initial shortage of tomatoes affecting UK supermarkets has since widened to other fruit and vegetables due to a combination of bad weather and transport problems in Africa and Europe.

Asda has introduced a customer limit of three on tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, salad bags, broccoli, cauliflower and raspberries, and Morrisons has set a limit of two items per customer across tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce and peppers.

Other supermarkets are understood to be considering similar temporary measures.

On Wednesday, Environment Secretary Therese Coffey told farmers “we can’t control the weather in Spain” when confronted with the news that supermarkets were limiting sales of fruit and vegetables.

In her speech to delegates at the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) conference in Birmingham, Therese Coffey stressed the need for biosecurity but left the conference hall before discussing the supermarket shortages.

It is understood that retailers believe the problems stem from poor yields on the continent and north Africa, and that supplies will improve in the coming days or weeks.

Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium, which represents UK supermarkets, said: ““Difficult weather conditions in the South of Europe and Northern Africa have disrupted harvest for some fruit and vegetables including tomatoes and peppers.

“While disruption is expected to last a few weeks, supermarkets are adept at managing supply chain issues and are working with farmers to ensure that customers are able to access a wide range of fresh produce.

“In the meantime, some stores are introducing temporary limits on the number of products customers can buy to ensure availability for everyone.”

Growers and suppliers in Morocco have had to contend with cold temperatures, heavy rain, flooding and cancelled ferries over the past three to four weeks – all of which have affected the volume of fruit reaching Britain.

Supplies from Britain’s other major winter source, Spain, have also been badly affected by weather.

Production problems in Morocco began in January with unusually cold night-time temperatures that affected tomato ripening.

These were compounded by ferry cancellations due to bad weather, hitting lorry deliveries.

Producers locally have also reported having to cut back on their use of greenhouses due to higher electricity prices.

However, UK producers are beginning to move into their growing season, which is expected to ease the longer term situation as retailers also look to alternatives to produce from Spain and northern Africa.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The Culross film crew in action
Fife village steps in to Christmas as festive film shoot begins
2
The man uploaded images to the swinger website without his partner's knowledge. Image: Shutterstock.
Dentist who posted partner’s intimate pics on swingers’ site fails in Dundee conviction appeal
3
Scott Busby and Jim Stone have taken over the running of Erskine Eyecare. Image: Hakim Group.
Perthshire opticians founded by great-grandfather of Andy Murray taken over by employees
4
Connor Tait at an earlier court appearance.
Notorious Dundee sex fiend cleared of telling 8-year-old girl ‘put this bag over your…
5
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
6
An Angus exhibition is set to showcase the footballing heritage of the county. Supplied: Angus Council collections.
Forgotten images of football in Angus as exhibit celebrates Scotland’s national game
7
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
8
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre reopens after ‘technical fault’
9
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Players Cammy Kerr and Adam Legzdins chatting to some of the people benefitting from the Dinner at Dens project. Image: Mhiair Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee FC stars join locals for Dinner at Dens warm space project
Josh Mulligan earned praise from Dundee boss Gary Bowyer for his performance at Greenock Morton. Image: SNS.
Dundee youngsters have to learn quickly says boss Gary Bowyer
A1 Car Wash's Imran Amin, known as Manny, with some of the donations. Image: Paul Reid
Generous Dundonians donate hundreds of items for Turkey-Syria earthquake victims
Franco Moroni outside the High Court in Dundee.
Hunter who fired fatal head shot had to be persuaded by victim to take…
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Solar entrepreneur accused of showing ‘contempt’ towards Coupar Angus residents
Scone resident Linda Martin in woodland north of Highfield Road. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scone housing development 'heart breaking' for wildlife watchers
CR0041307 - Sheanne Mulholland Story - Dundee & Angus - Leng Medal competition which will see all the silver medal winners competing in the competition for the gold medal - Picture shows scenes from the event - gold medal winners Kate Mathieson (Harris Academy) and Matthew Jamieson (High School of Dundee) alongside Mr Andrew Thomson -- Counting House, Meadowside Reception, DC Thomson, Albert Square, Dundee - Wednesday 22nd February 2023 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee pupils Kate and Matthew become gold Leng Medal winners
St Johnstone's Charlie Gilmour. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour 'flying' on comeback trail and could play again for…
Kirkcaldy Galleries in 1939.
Kirkcaldy Galleries: From conception to award-winning art museum
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
SNP leadership front runner Humza Yousaf accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented