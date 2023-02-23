Gender pay gap widens ‘dramatically’ after women have children – TUC

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gender pay gap widens ‘dramatically’ after women have children – TUC

By Press Association
February 23 2023, 12.04am
Gender pay gap increases when women have children study suggests (Joe Giddens/PA)
Gender pay gap increases when women have children study suggests (Joe Giddens/PA)

The gender pay gap is almost 15%, and widens “dramatically” after women have children, according to new research.

The TUC said its study suggested that the average woman in paid employment effectively works for free for nearly two months of the year compared to the average man.

The gender pay gap means that working women must wait 54 days before they stop working for free, said the union organisation.

Women aged between 50 and 59 have the highest pay gap of 20.8%, while for those aged 60 and over it is 18.4%, according to the research.

The gender pay gap is largest in the South East of England (17.9%), East of England (17.5%) and the East Midlands (16.6%), said the TUC.

TUC general secretary Paul Nowak said: “Working women deserve equal pay, but at current rates of progress, it will take more than 20 years to close the gender pay gap.

“That’s just not good enough. We can’t consign yet another generation of women to pay inequality.

“It’s clear that just publishing gender pay gaps isn’t working. Companies must be required to publish action plans to explain what steps they’ll take to close their pay gaps, and bosses who don’t comply with the law should be fined.

“The pandemic highlighted that we can do more to help women balance their caring responsibilities and work. Flexible working is key to keeping mums in jobs and is our best way of closing the gender pay gap.

“We should change the law so that all jobs are advertised with all the possible flexible options clearly stated, and all workers must have the legal right to work flexibly from their first day in a job.

“It’s clear that the gender pay gap widens dramatically once women become mums. We need ministers to fund childcare from the end of maternity leave to support working parents, along with better wages and recognition for childcare workers.

“Dads and partners need better rights to well-paid leave that they can take in their own right. Otherwise, mums will continue to take on the bulk of caring responsibilities and continue to take the financial hit.”

The TUC said its study of official data showed that since 2011 the gender pay gap had fallen by an average of 0.4 percentage points a year, adding that at the current rate of progress, it will take until 2044 for pay parity to be achieved between men and women.

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government has taken significant action to support women at work. We have spent over £3.5 billion in the last three years to support families with the cost of childcare, and in December we announced that millions of employees will be able to request flexible working from day one of their employment.

“Wages are a decision for individual companies, but we strongly urge organisations to take steps to ensure female employees reach their full potential.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Davina Bissett lost her job at Moncreiffe Care Home following the assault. Image: DC Thomson
Perthshire care home worker who attacked 95-year-old dementia patient banned from profession
2
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
3
Julie Watson during the 2015 trial.
Motorist who killed cyclist in Fife while using mobile phone has driving ban lifted…
4
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction
5
Robert Love appeared at a special reasons hearing at Perth JP Court.
Police seize ‘Harley Davidson’ e-scooter in Perth city centre
6
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee’s Olympia pool saga?
7
The new MSIP Innovation Hub in Dundee.
New £4.75m Dundee innovation hub built with alternatives to steel, concrete and plasterboard
8
Fotheringham in full flow. Image: SNS
Dundee United kid Kai Fotheringham on ‘pinch myself’ moment at Tannadice
9
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Italian tourist shot dead minutes after shooting party agent went to Dundee Asda
10
The A977 in Kinross
Drivers face 16-mile diversion during Kinross roadworks

More from The Courier

Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury boost - Ryan McGowan on track for shock early comeback
Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell got on the same wavelength off the field as well as on.
Six Nations: Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell bonded for Scotland on the naughty step…
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre.
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre evacuated and closed 'until further notice'
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.03.2022 URN:CR0034060 The announcement of the company appointed for the main construction contract for the transformation of Inverness Castle takes place this morning. Picture:Fergus Ewing MSP for Inverness and Nairn Pictures by JASON HEDGES
SNP veteran Fergus Ewing votes against his own party in anger at A9 dualling…
The first day of targeted strike action saw EIS members lobbying outside Ms Sommerville's constituency office in Dunfermline. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools close as striking teachers target education secretary's Fife constituency
McPake and McGowan worked together at Dundee. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul McGowan 'not at Dunfermline to see out career' as Dundee stalwart lays out…
Gender pay gap increases when women have children study suggests (Joe Giddens/PA)
Wednesday court round-up — Warrants for trafficking charge trio
Volunteers and staff at The Grey Lodge Settlement in Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Funding fears for historic Dundee charity credited with 'keeping kids off the streets'
McGowan has been at Dens for nine years. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline new boy Paul McGowan opens up on 9 years at Dundee and reveals…
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding

Editor's Picks

Most Commented