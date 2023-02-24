Government criticises ‘disgusting’ scam energy bills support emails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Government criticises ‘disgusting’ scam energy bills support emails

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 11.25am
The Government has hit back at “disgusting” scam emails that are seeking to “rip off people” trying to access its energy bills support (Tim Goode/ PA)
The Government has hit back at “disgusting” scam emails that are seeking to “rip off people” trying to access its energy bills support (Tim Goode/ PA)

The Government has condemned “disgusting” scam emails that are seeking to “rip off people” trying to access its energy bills support.

Scammers have attempted to target UK households by impersonating the Government through emails saying they are eligible for a £400 discount under the Energy Bills Support Scheme (EBSS).

The emails ask the recipient to share details including their name, address and debit or credit card details in order to “receive the rebate”.

The EBSS entitles every household in England, Scotland and Wales to a £400 discount to help with bills.

Households in Northern Ireland automatically get a £600 payment towards their energy bills through the separate Northern Ireland EBSS.

The package of support was brought in in May last year after wholesale energy costs soared following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, this time last year.

But the Government stressed that most households do not need to apply for the energy support because it is received automatically through their electricity bill or via credit or vouchers directly from their electricity supplier.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: “It is disgusting that scammers seek to rip off people at a time when they are simply trying to get the Government support they’re entitled to.

“Households with a direct connection to an electricity supplier do not need to apply for the Energy Bills Support Scheme.

“Most customers receive it automatically through their electricity bill and customers on prepayment meters receive a credit or vouchers direct from their electricity supplier.

“Consumers should stay alert to potential scams and report them when they are suspected.”

More than three quarters of all EBSS vouchers have been redeemed and £1.7 million was used in January alone, BEIS said this week.

It means that a record amount of Government support reached some of the country’s most vulnerable households in January, with vouchers redeemed by those on traditional prepayment meters.

Some £530 million has been provided so far under the scheme, it revealed.

It comes after fraudulent texts began circulating last year, inviting people to apply for the £400 discount and encouraging them to set up a direct debit to receive the money.

The Government said it does not currently have data on the total volume of scams in this area, but it is trying to track down scammers and counteract them.

It added that cyber criminals are “opportunistic” and will use issues such as rising energy bills to try to trick people into sharing their financial or personal details.

People who think they have received suspect emails can forward them to report@phishing.gov.uk and to Action Fraud.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
The Government has hit back at “disgusting” scam emails that are seeking to “rip off people” trying to access its energy bills support (Tim Goode/ PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
A range of the dishes you can expect to find on Rae's in Montrose's menu. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Edzell parents fought the plan to remove village lollipop lady Lisa Ross. Image: Paul Reid
Parent power saves under-threat Angus primary school lollipop lady
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
To go with story by Chloe Burrell. Stars of classical music to descend on Perth Concert Hall. Picture shows; Picture One: Paul Lewis Picture Two: Jess Gillam Picture Three: Milo? Karadaglic Picture Four: Sheku Kanneh-Mason. N/A. Supplied by Perth Theatre and Concert Hall Date; Unknown
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
There is no need to dine alone in Perth, as there are many dog-friendly eateries to take your four-legged friend to. Image: Shutterstock
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
John Marshall has always been passionate about tatties and has travelled the world sharing that love - and expertise. Image: John Marshall
Potato-daft Auchtermuchty man travels the world to talk tatties
Cater Milley in Longforgan was on sale for £1.45m. Image: Savills.
Million-pound house sales in Dundee, Fife, Perthshire and Angus
Kirkholm is a beautiful converted church in the village of Saline. Image: Galbraith.
Amazing Fife church conversion has heated swimming pool and sauna
The Government has hit back at “disgusting” scam emails that are seeking to “rip off people” trying to access its energy bills support (Tim Goode/ PA)
The quest for pronouns that don’t offend anyone at all

Editor's Picks

Most Commented