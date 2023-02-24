Civil servants to be balloted for more strike action until December

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Civil servants to be balloted for more strike action until December

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 4.59pm
Members of the PCS union on the picket line outside Victoria Square House in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
Members of the PCS union on the picket line outside Victoria Square House in Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

More than 124,000 civil servants in 186 government departments are to be re-balloted for strike action that could last until December, it has been announced.

The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union said the new ballot will run from March 20 to May 9 and could see the strike mandate renewed for another six months.

Unions involved in industrial action have to hold a fresh ballot every six months.

PCS members including civil servants in government departments, Border Force, the DVLA and the British Museum are among those who have been taking industrial action for months in a dispute over pay, pensions and jobs.

Workers at the Land Registry and DVLA will be on strike next week, while 100,000 civil servants will walk out on Budget day, March 15.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “We’re sending a very clear signal to ministers that we’re not backing down in the pursuit of a fair deal for our members.

“The pressure is building on ministers. They’re being forced to talk to us, to listen to our concerns, and they now know we’re looking at escalating our strike action beyond May, unless they make concessions.

“Our members deserve a fair pay rise and we will not stop our campaign until ministers put money on the table.”

