Global stocks tumble after US figures show taming inflation ‘far from over’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Global stocks tumble after US figures show taming inflation ‘far from over’

By Press Association
February 24 2023, 5.32pm
The FTSE 100, which is significantly internationally focused, dropped by 0.37% (Tim Goode/ PA)
The FTSE 100, which is significantly internationally focused, dropped by 0.37% (Tim Goode/ PA)

Global markets have taken a turn for the worse after new figures revealed US inflation unexpectedly ticked up last month, stamping out hopes of the Fed ending its cycle of interest rate hikes.

The personal-consumption expenditures price index (PCE), seen as the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, showed a month-on-month increase of 0.6% in January, up from 0.2% in December.

Analysts said it means the Fed is unlikely to pause interest rate rises as separate figures showed households had stepped up spending during the month.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said the figures “killed stone dead” any prospect of the Fed winding down rate hikes any time soon.

The reading prompted a sell-off across international markets, with top shares in the UK, Europe and the US all down on Friday afternoon.

The FTSE 100, which is significantly internationally focused, dropped by 0.37%, closing 29.06 points lower to 7,878.66.

German and French stocks took a bruising after a strong trading session the previous day. The Dax was down 1.72% and the Cac 40 was down 1.78% at the close.

And US stocks started the day firmly in the red, with the S&P 500 down 1.2% and Dow Jones down 1.1% by the time European markets closed.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Investor optimism had already been hit by a slow puncture this week but it’s deflating more rapidly as the latest data indicates that the work in taming inflation is far from over.

“The realisation that monetary policy will need to be tightened further has pushed global stocks towards the biggest weekly fall since the start of the year.

“The data is another red warning light about the stickiness of prices, and the expectation is that interest rates in the US won’t just have to be hiked higher but left elevated for longer.”

The pound was down by about 0.65% against the US dollar, dipping below 1.2 dollars to 1.194. And sterling slipped by 0.14% to 1.1321 euros.

In company news, shares in British Airways owner IAG tumbled despite the group revealing it had returned to profit in 2022, making £1.1 billion over the year.

The company said capacity across the group – which includes carriers such as Aer Lingus and Iberia – was still at 87% of 2019 levels in the final quarter of 2022 as the airline industry continues to recover after Covid.

Shares in IAG were down 6.5% at the close.

Cineworld’s shares took another hammering on Friday after the struggling chain said it hopes to be back from bankruptcy protection before the middle of the year.

But the company admitted that it expects any future deal with creditors to wipe out its shareholders who should not expect any recovery on their equity interests.

Cineworld’s share price plunged a further 43% on Friday.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were M&G, up 13.8p to 211.3p, Rolls-Royce, up 2.94p to 136.04p, BAE Systems, up 16p to 917.8p, Airtel Africa, up 1.8p to 123.6p, and Frasers Group, up 10.5p to 795p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were IAG Group, down 10.68p to 154.76p, Flutter Entertainment, down 860p to 13,065p, Anglo American, down 163.5p to 2,856p, Ocado Group, down 27p to 611.2p, and Entain, down 48.5p to 1,306.5p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A man was pronounced dead following the fire at the complex. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man dies in fire at Forfar sheltered housing complex
2
Police have cordoned off an area of Benarty Hill. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Body found at Fife beauty spot
3
A Spanish extra wears a Dundee United top in BBC series The Gold.
Dundee United references slipped in to hit BBC Brink’s-Mat robbery drama The Gold
4
The Farmfoods store on the Cowgate in Dundee city centre.
Staff at Dundee Farmfoods told shop shutting within weeks
5
Ric May with Wolfy. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dundee dog owner thanks public after therapy pet is found
6
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.
Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
7
7
Why did Perthshire SNP MSPs vote against backing urgent dualling of A9?
8
The FTSE 100, which is significantly internationally focused, dropped by 0.37% (Tim Goode/ PA)
Fife mum scammed £5k in benefits over 20 months
9
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu’s 2023 Scotland heat
10
George Browning
Former St Johnstone and Dundee United coach George Browning wins 15-month battle with cancer

More from The Courier

Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Ian Murray unsure if Raith Rovers draw with Ayr United is a point gained…
Liam Gordon and Tony Watt. Images: SNS.
Tony Watt might not have known what an alpaca was but he knows the…
Six main points from Gregor Townsend's selection for historic Paris match
MacDonald made his 500th career appearance. Image: SNS.
4 Raith Rovers v Ayr United talking points as Jamie MacDonald saves penalty to…
To go with story by Blair Dingwall. Ukrainians gathered in Dundee City Square to mark their nation?s ?Year of Bravery? one year on from the start of the Russian invasion. There was chanting, singing and speeches as Ukrainians and locals united for the rally, with a huge blue-and-yellow flag unveiled. Picture shows; Ukranians gathered in Dundee City Square.. Dundee. Blair Dingwall/DCT Media Date; 24/02/2023
Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
Ali Crawford (left) and Michael O'Halloran have been sent out on loan by St Johnstone. Image: SNS
St Johnstone send duo on loan to Championship for rest of season
St Andrews Musical Society - Calendar Girls The Musical. Images: SAMS
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
Paul Allan had been out with a foot injury since August. Image: Craig Brown.
Paul Allan praises 'mentor' James McPake after he makes Dunfermline return following foot fracture
The FTSE 100, which is significantly internationally focused, dropped by 0.37% (Tim Goode/ PA)
Friday court round-up — Illicit McDonald's pic and lout in the loft

Editor's Picks

Most Commented