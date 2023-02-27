Fraud warning as cost-of-living crisis forces changes to shopping habits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fraud warning as cost-of-living crisis forces changes to shopping habits

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.04am
Get Safe Online says 43% of online shoppers are seeking out special offers and deals more often (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Changes in people’s shopping habits caused by the the cost-of-living crisis could create opportunities for fraudsters, according to internet safety website Get Safe Online

Around six-in-10 people surveyed (62%) said they had altered the way they shop, as household finances continue to be squeezed, while 43% of online shoppers said they are seeking out special offers and deals more regularly.

Get Safe Online, which published the research, said three-in-10 people had noticed an increase in fake websites and sellers when shopping online.

“Falling for a purchase scam is easier than you think. Unfortunately, fraud is committed by highly skilled, professionally-organised people who employ web designers and rent call centres to give off the appearance of a legitimate company,” said Tony Neate, CEO of Get Safe Online.

“Many people still believe that fraud is easy to spot, and isn’t something that can happen to them, however amateur adverts and websites are becoming a thing of the past.

“Today, people can make a living out of tricking people out of their money, going to great lengths to lure you in. It’s upsetting at the best of times, but the impact is felt more profusely when money is tight.”

More than nine-in-10 people surveyed (92%) said they are taking proactive steps to keep their money safe from online purchase scams, including taking care before clicking on links and avoiding websites that ask for too much personal information.

Opinium surveyed 2,000 people across the UK in February.

Here are Get Safe Online’s tips to avoid purchase fraud:

– Pay by card. Fraudsters like bank transfers and will encourage people to pay via this method.

– If possible, see goods in person before buying. Fraudsters take the time and effort to create profiles or websites that make you believe they are a genuine seller.

– Look beyond the item and price. Stop and think to check whether a purchase is safe.

