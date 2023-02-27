Net UK housing wealth ‘exceeded £7 trillion for the first time last year’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Net UK housing wealth ‘exceeded £7 trillion for the first time last year’

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 12.04am
Net UK housing wealth exceeded £7 trillion for the first time last year, according to calculations from Savills (Joe Giddens/PA)
Net UK housing wealth exceeded £7 trillion for the first time last year, according to calculations from an estate agent.

The total value of UK homes reached £8.68 trillion at the end of 2022, Savills said.

With outstanding mortgage debt standing at £1.66 trillion, according to Bank of England records, Savills calculated that net housing wealth stood at more than £7 trillion.

Of this, nearly half – £3.34 trillion – was held by mortgage-free homeowners, the estate agent said.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, said: “The growth in house prices over the past three years has added considerably to the paper wealth of homeowners, driven in no small part by the well-documented ‘race for space’ over the period.”

But he added: “Recent interest rate rises are going to continue to put first-time buyer and second stepper budgets under pressure in 2023 and 2024.

“Combined with the prospect of lower levels of housebuilding, we expect that 2022 will represent a high watermark for the value of the nation’s housing stock for a few years.”

Savills used a combination of sources for its calculations, including census, English Housing Survey and Land Registry data as well as Office for National Statistics (ONS) and Nationwide Building Society house price figures.

