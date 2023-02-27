What does Ofgem’s price cap mean for me and my energy bill?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What does Ofgem’s price cap mean for me and my energy bill?

By Press Association
February 27 2023, 10.54am Updated: February 27 2023, 11.00am
Regulator Ofgem has cut the amount suppliers can charge households for energy – but bills are still set to rise by an average £500 from April (PA)
Regulator Ofgem has cut the amount suppliers can charge households for energy – but bills are still set to rise by an average £500 from April (PA)

Despite falling wholesale energy prices, households are still facing eye-watering bill hikes from April.

What is Ofgem’s price cap, how does the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee affect it and what does it all mean for household bills?

– What is Ofgem’s price cap and what does it mean for me?

Regulator Ofgem has cut the amount suppliers can charge households for energy but bills are still set to rise by an average £500 from April.

Ofgem's office
Despite Ofgem's energy price cap, it is the Government's EPG households really need to worry about

– What is Ofgem’s price cap?

The energy price cap was introduced by the Government in January 2019 and allows suppliers to recoup their costs while making sure consumers do not pay more than they should. It does this by setting a maximum suppliers can charge per unit of energy.

– Why is it falling and how much is it now?

From April 1, the energy price cap will be set at an annual level of £3,280 for a dual-fuel household paying by direct debit based on typical consumption, a reduction of almost £1,000 from the current £4,279.

The fall reflects recent drops in wholesale energy prices – the amount energy firms pay for gas and electricity before supplying it to households.

The £3,280 figure indicates how much consumers on their energy suppliers’ basic tariff would pay if the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee (EPG) was not in place.

Ofgem's website viewed from a mobile phone
From April 1, the energy price cap will be set at an annual level of £3,280 for a dual-fuel household paying by direct debit based on typical consumption, a reduction of almost £1,000 from the current £4,279

– So, what is the EPG?

Despite Ofgem’s energy price cap, it is the Government’s EPG households really need to worry about.

Then-prime minister Liz Truss announced the EPG – to be introduced from October 1 2022 and last for two years – after concerns over the effect of a proposed 80% rise in energy prices on households.

The EPG was to reduce the extent of price rises for domestic customers. Under the scheme, the Government sets a maximum average household price for gas and electricity and pays the difference to customers’ suppliers.

– So what is the problem?

The EPG was originally set at £2,500 for two years from October 2022 to September 2024. However, new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has already said the EPG will become less generous in April, which means the typical household will pay £3,000 a year.

There are two additional important points here: annual bills are not capped and households using more energy will pay more. Also, the Government’s extra support of £400, paid in six instalments of £66 or £67 a month to every household to additionally offset rising bills, will stop from April.

A lit hob
It is worth remembering we are moving into the warmer months, giving households a better chance of being able to cut back on their heating and electricity usage

In effect, it means the typical annual household bill is set to rise from £2,100 to £3,000 in April, taking into account both the drop in support to households via the EPG and the end of the £400 winter discount on all households’ bills.

– Is there any good news?

It is worth remembering we are moving into the warmer months, giving households a better chance of being able to cut back on their heating and electricity usage.

Ofgem’s dropping of its price cap reflects a significant drop in the wholesale price of energy. If this continues – and all current indications are that it will – prices paid by consumers by the summer will drop for the first time since the global gas crisis took hold more than 18 months ago.

Analyst Cornwall Insight said it expects the price cap to fall further – to £2,153 in July and £2,161 from October.

