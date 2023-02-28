Marks & Spencer invests nearly £60m in pay rises for 40,000 store staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Marks & Spencer invests nearly £60m in pay rises for 40,000 store staff

By Press Association
February 28 2023, 4.55pm
More than 40,000 store workers across Marks & Spencer are set to see a pay rise from April as the supermarket said it has invested almost £60 million in staff wages (James Manning/PA)
More than 40,000 store workers across Marks & Spencer are set to see a pay rise from April as the supermarket said it has invested almost £60 million in staff wages.

Customer assistant staff will see their hourly pay increase to £10.90 from £10.20 from April 1, M&S revealed.

This will take it ahead of the national living wage which has been set at £10.42 an hour for those over the age of 23 from April this year.

Employees in London stores will see their hourly wages upped to £12.05 from £11.25.

The move will cost the upmarket retailer £57 million and mark its biggest ever investment into its front-line workers’ rewards.

It will see about 62% of its 65,000 employees benefit from the salary boost.

The move follows two separate pay rises over the past year and means that a full-time customer assistant will earn nearly £150 a month more, compared to the same time last year, M&S said.

It also means that the hourly rate of pay has risen by more than 20% in just over two years, which the group stressed is inflation-beating, with the UK’s consumer prices index (CPI) reaching a peak of 11.1% late last year.

Stuart Machin, chief executive at M&S, said: “Whether you’re running a home or a business, everyone is trying to balance the reality of rising costs.

“Of course, we all hope inflation subsides, and there are some positive signs that it is doing so, but we need to help colleagues in the here-and-now.

“That’s why we are investing so significantly in our hourly rates of pay and why we are supporting colleagues with a continued commitment to our wide-ranging package of industry leading benefits.”

