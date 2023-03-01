Taxpayer facing unnecessary costs to decarbonise because of energy crisis delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taxpayer facing unnecessary costs to decarbonise because of energy crisis delays

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 12.03am
The Government wants to ensure that the UK’s power sector is decarbonised by the middle of the next decade (Tom Leese/PA)
The Government wants to ensure that the UK's power sector is decarbonised by the middle of the next decade (Tom Leese/PA)

The Government is adding to the risk that taxpayers and consumers will face unnecessary costs in the race to decarbonise the UK’s power network by delaying a key planning document, the National Audit Office (NAO) has said.

A report said that the Government missed its October deadline to set out a first draft of a delivery plan to reach its target of decarbonising the power sector by 2035.

The delay was caused because the Government had to re-route resources to try to figure out how to help people with their energy bills.

The NAO said that it was not clear when the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) would have a delivery plan in place, something that might make the efforts more costly and damage private sector confidence.

“Although power sector emissions have reduced significantly over the past three decades, DESNZ cannot be complacent about the challenges involved in decarbonising further while continuing to ensure a secure supply that meets the predicted electricity demand increases,” the report said.

“This will require substantial investment in new capacity, alongside system-wide modernisation, and needs a joined-up approach to ensure changes happen in sequence and with coherence.

“The longer DESNZ goes without a critical path bringing together different aspects of power decarbonisation, the higher the risk that it does not achieve its ambitions, or it does so at greater than necessary cost to taxpayers and consumers.”

The auditors also warned the department that it needs to plan for prolonged periods in the future when it is neither very windy nor very sunny.

Experts are looking at many ways of mitigating these days by storing energy produced on windy days. This energy can be stored in large batteries, or in millions of car batteries around the country.

It can also be stored in other ways, such as using it to create hydrogen when it is windy and then burning the hydrogen to create power when it is not.

Some of the largest “batteries” also pump water up a hill when electricity is abundant and then release it back down to spin a generating turbine when needed.

But the NAO also recommended that the Government should consider the potential costs and benefits of maintaining some gas plants, or other carbon-emitting technology, to make up for shortfalls on some days.

The Government should also set out clear ways to measure its progress and interim milestones towards decarbonising the power sector.

Within a year, the department should also review the plans on how it will achieve the ambition to build 50 gigawatts (GW) of offshore wind by 2030 and 24 GW of nuclear power by 2050.

The Government wants to ensure that the UK’s power sector is decarbonised by the middle of the next decade (Tom Leese/PA)
