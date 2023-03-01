Persimmon slows housebuilding rate as market conditions bite

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Persimmon slows housebuilding rate as market conditions bite

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 8.33am
Persimmon is one of the UK’s biggest housebuilders (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Persimmon is one of the UK's biggest housebuilders (Andrew Milligan/PA)

One of the country’s biggest housebuilders plans to nearly halve the number of homes it releases onto the market this year as challenging market conditions are expected to cut the amount it can charge.

Persimmon said that it would build and sell between 8,000 and 9,000 homes in 2023, down from close to 15,000 the year before, which was an all-time high for the business.

The company’s decision comes in a changing market where house prices are starting to fall as potential buyers are dealing with the soaring cost of living and spiking interest rates which make it more expensive for them to borrow money.

New figures from Nationwide on Wednesday suggested that house prices dropped by their fastest annual rate since 2012 in the year to February.

This year will be “difficult”, Persimmon said, as it announced the plans. The rate at which it sold a home slowed to a trickle in the last three months of 2022, but has recovered somewhat since the new year began.

Chief executive Dean Finch said: “The market remains uncertain. Our marketing campaign has helped improve the group’s sales rates in the new year from the lows at the end of 2022, but they still remain lower year on year.

“We have carefully managed our pricing, recognising the improved value and energy efficiency of our product in these difficult times and sales prices have proved resilient.”

He added: “The sales rates seen over the last five months mean completions will be down markedly this year and as a consequence, so will margin and profits.”

The business said that it would prepare for growth “when market conditions permit”. By next year it hopes to start expanding again. Whether that is compared with last year’s results or this year’s lower bar was unclear.

The business announced that it had seen a big drop in pre-tax profit last year as it set aside another £275 million to deal with the cost to make building safe in the wake of the Grenfell disaster.

Profit hit £731 million in 2022, down from £967 the year before. Revenue rose from £3.6 billion to £3.8 billion.

The company sold 14,868 homes, around 300 more than in 2021, at a price of £248,616 on average, up around 4.9%.

