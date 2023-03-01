Care worker loses £147 wages to look after own disabled child as teachers strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Care worker loses £147 wages to look after own disabled child as teachers strike

By Press Association
March 1 2023, 3.10pm
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally outside the Tramway in Glasgow on day two of the strike action in a dispute over pay
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally outside the Tramway in Glasgow on day two of the strike action in a dispute over pay

A frustrated care worker who will lose £147 in wages in order stay at home with her disabled child while teachers are on strike, said her daughter is “upset” by the change to her school routine.

Children are again missing lessons as many schools around Scotland closed on Wednesday for the second day in a row as members of the NASUWT and Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) unions walked out in the latest national strike action.

Michaela Lillysue, a 33-year-old care worker from Scotland, says she will lose £73.50 a day to stay at home and care for her child who has ADHD and a motor disorder.

Selfie of Michaela Lillysue, a 33-year-old care worker from Scotland
Michaela Lillysue, a 33-year-old care worker from Scotland, who said she will be losing her wage of £73.50 a day to stay at home and care for her child who has ADHD and a motor disorder (Michaela Lillysue)

“I have a child with disabilities and being out of school doesn’t help her as it causes her upset as her normal routine is not there,” she told the PA news agency.

She added that, as a care worker, she does not “get a good rate of pay” and cannot strike like teachers across the UK because of “a duty of care” for the patients she is caring for.

Ms Lillysue said: “As a single parent, if the schools are on strike and I can’t get childcare, I can’t work, so I lose out on pay and I’m not working (Tuesday or Wednesday) which is seven hours of a day’s work I lose out on.

“The only childcare I have is my mum, but she also looks after my nana, so some days she can’t look after them due to my nana’s needs, as my daughter has high needs too.

“I will just have to try to pick up extra shifts to make it up.”

Brian Thompson, a 69-year-old driving instructor from Montrose, Scotland, is also finding it “really difficult” after he cancelled 12 driving lessons due to the strikes, losing £270 in earnings.

Driving instructor Brian Thompson
Driving instructor Brian Thompson, who had to cancel driving lessons to look after his 11-year-old granddaughter (Brian Thompson)

Mr Thompson is caring for his granddaughter while her mother works during the day.

He worries that he will not have any way to catch up on the driving lessons that have been missed.

Mr Thompson told PA: “Most people have certain days where they can take a lesson; the kids at the school, they’ll have free periods, or they’ve got days at their college where they’re not able to take a lesson. So that’s restricted.

“Some of the people at college just manage maybe a Tuesday and Thursday in the evening, but that’s already booked up.

“So, I’ve got no way of catching back up with these lessons unless I get a cancellation offer from one of the other students. But again, it all depends on what their timetables are.”

Mr Thompson is finding it difficult to sympathise with the teachers who are striking.

He said: “I would almost like to say I’m sympathetic to the people that are striking, but I am not striking for a wage rise, and I’m paying the same bills as everybody else.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Teachers from the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) union take part in a rally outside the Tramway in Glasgow on day two of the strike action in a dispute over pay
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders

Editor's Picks

Most Commented