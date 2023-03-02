ITV warns over ‘challenging’ ad outlook as annual profits fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ITV warns over ‘challenging’ ad outlook as annual profits fall

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 8.04am
Broadcaster ITV has revealed falling annual profits and warned over tumbling advertising revenues as wider economic woes impact marketing spend (PA)


Broadcaster ITV has revealed falling annual profits and warned over tumbling advertising revenues as wider economic woes impact marketing spend.

The group behind hit shows Love Island and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reported underlying pre-tax profits of £672 million for 2022, down from £774 million in 2021, as total advertising revenues fell 1% and it spent heavily on content and its ITVX online hub.

ITV cautioned over a “challenging” ad spend outlook amid economic uncertainty in the UK, predicting ad sales to plunge by around 11% year-on-year in the first quarter – falling by as much as 16% in March – and to remain down by between 10% and 15% in April.

Chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: “The short-term outlook is challenging, with total advertising revenue expected to be down around 11% in the first quarter, but we remain very focused on successfully executing the strategy and enter 2023 with strong momentum.”

The group also said it will “continue to manage our costs tightly” and is set to deliver £15 million of savings in 2023 as part of a previously announced £50 million target by 2026, which comes on top of the £106 million of costs cut between 2018 and 2022.

It said it delivered £23 million of permanent cost savings in 2022, ahead of a £17 million initial goal.

“We continue to look carefully at further mitigation measures to offset the impact of high levels of inflation on our cost base,” ITV added.

But the group said heavy investment in its production arm and a digital push is paying off, with ITV Studios underlying earnings up 22% at £259 million on revenues up 19%.

And while ad revenues in the media and entertainment business were 1% lower at £2.2 billion after a record 2021 result, it said this was still the second highest advertising revenue in ITV’s history, with digital ad sales jumping 18% to £411 million.

Total group revenues rose 8% to £3.7 billion in 2022, it said.

It expects digital ad revenues to jump by around 25% in the first three months of 2023, though this is not set to offset the wider slump in ad spend.

