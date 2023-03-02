‘Customer-friendly’ sports results cost betting giant Flutter nearly £40m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Customer-friendly’ sports results cost betting giant Flutter nearly £40m

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 8.31am
The high-scoring World Cup final another other ‘customer-friendly’ results cost Flutter nearly £40 million (Martin Rickett/PA)
The high-scoring World Cup final another other ‘customer-friendly’ results cost Flutter nearly £40 million (Martin Rickett/PA)

The boss of gambling giant Flutter Entertainment said he watched the Fifa World Cup final “through my fingers” as the match cost the business heavily in payouts.

The Paddy Power and Betfair owner said it had seen a record number of customers take to its platforms every month though the last quarter of 2022, helped by the football tournament being moved to the winter.

The number of players who gambled with Flutter hit 12.1 million a month on average during the quarter, it said.

But the tournament’s final game – a 3-3 draw between Argentina and France which had to be decided on penalties – saw lots of payouts for goals for the gambling company.

“While the World Cup final was a real spectacle to watch and very entertaining, I was watching it through my fingers because it was a very expensive event for us with all that goal scoring and Argentina winning,” chief executive Peter Jackson said.

“And then the Premier League came back and we saw a flurry of the favourites winning, so that cost us a lot of money at the back end of last year.”

The business said that “customer-friendly sports results” had cost it nearly £40 million in December.

Flutter’s revenue grew by 27% to £7.7 billion last year, with pre-tax loss hitting £275 million, down from £288 million the year before.

The company said that around 8% of its customers started using its safer gambling tools, bringing the total to around two in five.

Asked why customers had to opt in to using these tools, rather than forcing them to opt out, Mr Jackson said: “You have to look at the tools, there’s not a single tool that we ask everybody to use, there’s a variety of different tools available to customers.

“What we’ve found is that if customers set their own limits, for example, it’s much more effective in terms of them putting in place limits with which they’re comfortable.

He added: “For us to try to determine which of the dozens of different tools and capabilities we have we’d want to mandate for our customer base, I think would be quite difficult.”

The business does have deposit limits for everyone who is younger than 25 in the UK.

