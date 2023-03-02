Warning over surge in vehicles without an MOT as drivers ‘cannot afford tests’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Warning over surge in vehicles without an MOT as drivers ‘cannot afford tests’

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 12.18pm
Hundreds of thousands more potentially unsafe vehicles could remain on UK roads this month because their owners cannot afford an MOT, a motoring company has warned (Liam McBurney/PA)
Hundreds of thousands more potentially unsafe vehicles could remain on UK roads this month because their owners cannot afford an MOT, a motoring company has warned (Liam McBurney/PA)

Hundreds of thousands more potentially unsafe vehicles could remain on UK roads this month because their owners cannot afford an MOT test, a motoring company has warned.

Halfords commissioned a survey of 2,006 motorists which suggested that one in six (17%) drivers whose vehicles’ MOT is due in March say they will not be able to afford it.

The majority (71%) of those people say they will continue to use their vehicle anyway.

Halfords warned this could lead to around 406,000 additional vehicles without an MOT being driven on UK roads.

Among the respondents who said they will not be able to afford their next MOT test, two-thirds explained that this is because they have to prioritise their spending elsewhere.

Drivers in Britain can be fined up to £1,000 for using a vehicle without a valid MOT certificate.

Continuing to use a vehicle deemed “dangerous” by an MOT test without rectifying the issues can lead to a fine of up to £2,500 as well as a driving ban and three penalty points.

The tests check a number of parts such as lights, seatbelts, tyres and brakes to ensure they meet legal standards.

Halfords chief executive Graham Stapleton said: “The data shows that March is set to be the worst month we have ever seen when it comes to cars on our roads without an MOT.

“MOTs are vital annual safety checks. It’s not about ticking boxes.

“The fact that so many could be driving their kids to school in vehicles without an MOT is a genuine worry.

“The bottom line is that it is not worth the risk, not just of a fine and points, but of endangering yourself or others.”

Antony Kildare, chief executive of road safety charity IAM RoadSmart, said: “Households up and down the country are being forced to cut back on everyday outgoings to balance the books, but it’s extremely worrying to learn that such a large proportion of motorists are opting not to have their annual MOT.”

The Department for Transport is consulting on proposals to require new cars, motorbikes and vans in Britian to have their first MOT test four years after they are first registered, compared with three years currently.

After the first test, MOTs are required every 12 months.

– Halfords commissioned research company Mortar Research to conduct the survey in February.

