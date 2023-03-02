Ofgem sets out early grid plan that could save billions of pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ofgem sets out early grid plan that could save billions of pounds

By Press Association
March 2 2023, 2.42pm
Tapping into the millions of electric vehicles, heat pumps and other devices that are set to be connected to the UK’s electricity grid could save up to £4.7 billion a year by the end of this decade, Ofgem said.

The energy regulator set out a skeleton vision of what could be one of the biggest changes in decades to how Britain’s electricity system works.

It proposed setting up new bodies with responsibility for regional grid plans, forcing companies to share more data, and establishing a joined-up way for households to help supply energy back into the grid from their new smart devices.

The biggest of these will be electric cars. According to the Climate Change Committee, there could be around 27.6 million electric vehicles on Britain’s roads by 2035.

If these were able to send back electricity into the grid when supplies are tight – so-called demand flexibility – it could provide a major boost and avoid the need to build a lot of extra nuclear or renewable generation, Ofgem said.

“The UK can be at the forefront of developing crucial digital tools that enable flexibility,” said Laura Sandys, chairwoman of the Government’s Energy Digitalisation Taskforce.

“Just consider the prize – by 2035 the number of EVs (electric vehicles) will be equivalent to three nuclear power stations. Their inherent flexibility can support our transition to net zero, but only if we have the right tools in place.”

The grid is likely to need around 20 to 30 gigawatts (GW) of flexibility by 2035 in order to make up for the biggest weakness of renewable energy – that sometimes the sun does not shine and the wind does not blow.

National Grid has recently been trialling a system which pays customers if they use less electricity at peak hour on certain days.

The flexibility systems of the future are likely to be a lot more automated – with people’s electric car, heat pump, or other device shutting itself off for a short period or even sending electricity back to the grid when demand for electricity is high. Customers would be able to overrule this at any point.

“We swiftly need to put in place the common digital energy infrastructure which can unlock this crucial component of the system,” Ms Sandys said.

Ofgem’s director of infrastructure and security of supply, Akshay Kaul, said: “Without reform, the electricity system, markets and grid become an obstacle, not an enabler, to net zero.

“New innovations will give consumers more control to save money through access to better data and regularly updated prices, allowing them to harness the smart features of modern consumer goods to access cheap abundant renewable electricity when there is more wind or sun, and use their flexibility to change demand when it’s still and overcast.

“This will mean lower bills, reduced strain on the grid, and help (to) enable the transition to net zero.”

Flexibility alone could save households between £3.2 billion and £4.7 billion a year compared to the alternative – which is keeping gas power plants running, Ofgem said.

The regulator said there is already some flexibility in the system but not at the scale that will be needed. It said it was “not clear that this will emerge organically.”

