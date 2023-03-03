Rightmove says it is untroubled by cooling off in the property market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Rightmove says it is untroubled by cooling off in the property market

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 8.03am
Customers spent over one million days in total on the platform last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Customers spent over one million days in total on the platform last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Online real estate agent Rightmove does not expect to be significantly affected by a wave of uncertainty rippling through the property market which has forced some housebuilders to dramatically cut the number of homes they expect to sell.

The business said that its costs are unlikely to rise in a “material” way this year, and added that the amount of money it gets from each customer is expected to grow.

The number of customers who use the platform over the year is expected to be broadly similar to the second half of last year.

“While we remain alert to the ongoing economic uncertainty, Rightmove is not materially impacted by the property market cycle, other than in the most extreme circumstances,” the business said.

Chief executive Peter Brooks-Johnson, said: “The year’s changing housing market conditions demonstrated our customers’ resilience and ability to adapt and to continue to succeed.

“The softening from the Covid-induced frenetic market towards a more normal market earlier in the year was disrupted in the final few months by the unexpected rapid mortgage rate increases.

“The strength of our results is a reminder of how effective and integral our new and existing products and services are in helping our customers in both faster and slower markets.”

The confident statements come amid a cracking market. House prices are starting to fall, prompting housebuilding giants Persimmon and Taylor Wimpey to slash the number of homes they plan to build this year by around a third.

Rightmove said that revenue rose 9% to £333 million in 2022 and it made a pre-tax profit of £241 million, up 7% on the year before.

The business said that people spent 16.3 billion minutes on its platform in 2022 – or around 1.1 million days – down from 18.3 billion during the “frenetic” prior year.

Despite the drop since 2021 the figure is a third higher than its pre-pandemic record in 2019.

Mr Brooks-Johnson said: “Rightmove continues to be the place that people turn to and return to first, with an average of over 1.35bn minutes spent on our platform every month in 2022.

“The continuing love home movers have for Rightmove is testament to the team’s focus on providing an easy to use leading edge platform, enhanced with innovation which home movers want.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Lyse Doucet (left) and Vanessa Collingridge with the Mungo Park Medal in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
Craig Smart (right) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad's death in road crossing tragedy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented