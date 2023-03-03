Huge surge in demand for plant-based dishes gives ugly vegetable a boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Huge surge in demand for plant-based dishes gives ugly vegetable a boost

By Press Association
March 3 2023, 9.01am
Jack Buck Farms, based near Spalding, Lincolnshire, is planting 50% more celeriac than five years ago as a result of growing demand. (Jack Buck Farms/ PA)
Jack Buck Farms, based near Spalding, Lincolnshire, is planting 50% more celeriac than five years ago as a result of growing demand. (Jack Buck Farms/ PA)

Demand for a vegetable that is widely considered to be one of the ugliest has surged due to the plant-based food revolution, a grower has said.

Jack Buck Farms, based near Spalding, Lincolnshire, is planting 50% more celeriac than five years ago as a result of growing demand for the straggly-rooted vegetable.

It describes itself as the largest celeriac grower in Europe, and Tesco said that shoppers now buy one million pieces of celeriac per year.

Demand for celeriac has rocketed by 41% since 2018, according to figures released by market analysts Kantar in December.

While supermarkets have been experiencing shortages of some vegetables in recent weeks, including a number of tomato and pepper lines, the supply of celeriac has been unaffected.

The Lincolnshire-grown crop was harvested between August and November last year then put in storage.

Celeriac is odd-shaped and knobbly in appearance, has a celery-like flavour with nutty overtones, and is high in fibre and low in fat and calories.

Jack Buck Farms managing director Julian Perowne said: “We’ve always had faith in the vegetable because we love the taste but never really expected it to take off as much as it has done in the last few years.

“Celeriac is proof that it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

“Don’t judge it by its rough, knobbly surface and odd shape – it’s incredibly good for you and is a great alternative to potato.

“The current plant-based food revolution has really put celeriac on the food map and it’s been championed not only by top end restaurant chefs such as Yotam Ottolenghi but TV celebrities such as Gregg Wallace, Guy Martin and Ainsley Harriott.”

Birds Eye Fish Finger Sandwich Awards
Gregg Wallace is one of the celebrities singing the praises of  celeriac (Yui Mok/PA)

Tesco celeriac buyer Emily Hampson said: “The plant-based food revolution has created a great era of culinary experimentation and as a result, once niche British-grown vegetables such as oyster mushrooms and celeriac are now taking centre stage in wonderful tasting recipes.

“In the past, celeriac sales have been held back because the vegetable looks more like something you’d leave outside your door on Halloween night but now people are discovering how delicious it tastes, how versatile it is in both hot and cold dishes and how nutritious it is.”

Jack Buck Farms began as a business in 1959, growing staples like potatoes and courgettes, but quickly made a name for themselves by producing more unusual vegetables such as chard, fennel and celeriac.

The company said it took a chance growing two acres of the “strange looking” celeriac in 1986 but has seen demand grow steadily over the last four decades to now where they plant 450 acres of the crop annually.

Its first customer was Tesco who it has supplied with celeriac and other vegetables for more than four decades.

It now produces 90% of all the celeriac grown in the UK, taking advantage of the farm’s fine silt soils.

The crop is harvested from August to November then stored until July so it can be supplied all year round without the need for imports.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Lyse Doucet (left) and Vanessa Collingridge with the Mungo Park Medal in Perth. Image: RSGS
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipe for the menu, February 25 Picture shows; Chimichurri Scotch beef popovers. Make It Scotch. Supplied by Make It Scotch Date; Unknown
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
Icicle Works leader Ian McNabb will play to a packed Backstage at the Green in Kinross next week.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
Mary Cassatt's At the Opera, 1878.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Oris Dental and Implant Studio in Monifieth. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
Snow and ice are expected on Monday and Tuesday. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
Craig Smart (right) caused the death of David McArthur.
Former footballer caused Fife dad's death in road crossing tragedy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented