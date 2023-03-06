New car market grows for seventh month in a row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New car market grows for seventh month in a row

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 9.23am Updated: March 6 2023, 3.00pm
The UK’s new car market has grown for seven consecutive months, new figures show (Steve Parsons/PA)
The UK’s new car market has grown for seven consecutive months, new figures show.

Some 74,441 new cars were registered last month, up 26.2% on February 2022, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

The increase is due to an easing of global supply chain shortages, according to the industry body.

(PA Graphics)
The SMMT anticipates that registrations across the whole of 2023 will reach 1.79 million, up 11.1% on last year.

The total for February was just 6.5% down on the same month in 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic affected sales.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “After seven months of growth, it is no surprise that the UK automotive sector is facing the future with growing confidence.

“It is vital, however, that Government takes every opportunity to back the market, which plays a significant role in Britain’s economy and net zero ambition.

(PA Graphics)
“As we move into new plate month in March, with more of the latest hi-tech cars available, the upcoming Budget must deliver measures that drive this transition, increasing affordability and ease of charging for all.”

Registrations of hybrid electric vehicles were 40.0% higher in February than during the same month in 2022.

The market share for pure electrics was 16.5%, down from 17.7% a year ago.

Combined, plug-ins account for more than a fifth (22.8%) of all new cars delivered last month.

Steve Gooding, director of the RAC Foundation, said: “Looked at as a barometer for the economy, this rise in overall sales looks like good news.

“But in terms of the cars we are choosing to buy, the battery-electric share of the market is disappointing given the role electric vehicles are set to play in meeting our climate change objectives.

“Unless we choose to drive less, by the end of 2030 we estimate that well over a third of all miles driven by cars must be zero emission from the exhaust.

“At the moment it is under 2%, which suggests a far more rapid take-up of pure electric models is needed.”

