Commodities drive fall as FTSE outperformed by European peers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Commodities drive fall as FTSE outperformed by European peers

By Press Association
March 6 2023, 5.33pm
The square mile financial district London (John Walton/PA)
The square mile financial district London (John Walton/PA)

The FTSE 100 suffered a poor session compared with its European counterparts to close lower on Monday.

Weak performances for commodity stocks dragged on the index, although it finished above intra-day lows following a steady improvement during the afternoon.

London’s top flight moved 0.22%, or 17.32 points, lower to finish at 7,929.79.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a positive start to the week for markets in Europe, with the notable exception of the FTSE 100, which is being dragged lower by basic resources after China set a 5% GDP growth for this year, down from last year’s 5.5% target, which it missed by a large margin.

“This lower-than-expected target has hit metals prices with declines in the price of copper and iron ore, which is weighing on the likes of Anglo-American, Glencore and Rio Tinto.”

The slump also came despite strong construction sector PMI data for February, which highlighted a surprise return to significant growth amid hopes that a possible recession may be avoided.

Elsewhere, Europe’s other main markets finished higher amid a number of other better-than-expected economic reports, driving the Dax towards its highest close price for a year.

The German Dax rose by 0.49%, and the French Cac 40 increased by 0.34% at close.

In the US, the main markets continued their recent positive spell as bond yields continued to sit below recent peaks.

Meanwhile, sterling struggled despite the encouraging construction sector data.

The pound was flat at 1.204 US dollars, and down by 0.45% to 1.126 euros at market close in London.

In company news, shares in Capita gained after it agreed a £21 million deal to sell its human resourcing businesses.

The firm said it will offload Capita Resourcing, HR Solutions and ThirtyThree to London-based private equity firm Inspirit Capital as it presses ahead with a plan to focus on key divisions and cut its debt.

Capita finished the day up 3.52p at 42.64p.

Elsewhere, shares in Aston Martin leapt on Monday, gaining further after posting a strong revenue rise.

The improvement in its shares during the day was linked to short-sellers being squeezed out, as well as a surprise podium finish for Fernando Alonso and the Aston Martin Racing team at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Shares in Aston Martin closed up 36.1p at 276.1p.

Ocado dropped in value after Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the business over concerns about the deliverability of customer fulfilment centres, after its US partner Kroger said it would not be rolling out any more centres in 2023.

The online grocery business was down 20.4p at 529.8p.

The price of oil edged lower after the Chinese government launched its unambitious economic growth target.

Brent crude increased by 0.3% to 85.57 US dollars (£71.04) per barrel when the London markets closed.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Flutter Entertainment, up 615p at 13,975p, Land Securities, up 22.2p at 683.6p, Airtel Africa, up 3.6p at 125.2p, BT, up 3.9p at 148.75p, and Next, up 178p at 7,076p.

The biggest fallers of the session were Beazley, down 32.5p at 610.5p, Glencore, 20.5p at 502.5p, Ocado, down 20.4p at 529.8p, Anglo American, down 111p at 2,931.5p, and Rio Tinto, down 172p at 5,972p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
2
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued
3
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Thousands raised in memory of Dundee teen Lennix as school remembers ‘beautiful girl’
4
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
5
Lennix Hughes Dundee
Lennix Hughes: Heartbroken Dundee mum’s tribute as police probe sudden death 
6
Sofya Devyatova's property is on the first floor of this block of flats on Muirton Place in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Perth Airbnb granted licence despite objections from neighbours
7
Work has started near the Dighty Burn bridge, which will soon close. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk
Bridge to be shut for seven months for Broughty Ferry-Monifieth path upgrade
8
Salton Crescent in Whitfield, Dundee. Image: Google Street View
Man, 37, charged with exposing himself in front of children in Dundee
9
Goodwin reflected on a disappointing night. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin reveals Aberdeen apology as Dundee United boss is left baffled by fury
10
Duncan Ferguson has yet to win a game as Forest Green Rovers manager. Image: Shutterstock.
Former Dundee United star Duncan Ferguson’s nightmare start in management continues as ex-Tannadice loan…

More from The Courier

Deacon Blue's Ricky Ross at the Caird Hall last year. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Deacon Blue announce 'unique' Dundee benefit show alongside Gary Clark and The Bluebells
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
Nicky McKenzie. Image: Facebook.
Dundee hostel attacker claims he was drugged and robbed by victim
Dundee celebrate Lyall Cameron's opening goal at Cove. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Why I'm not surprised Dundee are seeing Lyall Cameron shine
Mohammed Salim Uddin was killed at the restaurant in which he and Foyez worked.
Fife restaurant worker detained after killing friend amid mafia delusions
The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher on trial accused of sexual assault during Salvation Army band shows
LISTEN: Dundee star of The Terror gives voice to tragic souls lost on infamous…
Sidey apprentices at the new training academy. Image: Sidey.
Sidey: Perth windows firm’s new training academy to grow workforce
Tina McRorie of Strathearn Cares.
Crieff woman announces sudden closure of furniture charity due to health issues
Jill Belch of Scone and District Community Council, social worker Melisa Meikle, Cllr Colin Stewart and other social workers. Image: Jill Belch.
Scone residents given heated throws that can keep them warm for 30p a night

Editor's Picks

Most Commented