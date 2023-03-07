FTSE closes down as the pound falls to two-month low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE closes down as the pound falls to two-month low

By Press Association
March 7 2023, 5.47pm
Shares in the FTSE 100 closed down on Tuesday. (Ian West/PA)
Shares in the FTSE 100 closed down on Tuesday. (Ian West/PA)

The FTSE 100 treaded water on Tuesday as sterling hit its lowest point against the dollar in two months.

The index of London’s top companies ended the day down 10.31 points at 7,919.48 – a reduction of 0.1%.

It came as steep falls for some of the country’s miners – including Fresnillo, which dropped 6.8% – were offset by some of the biggest financial institutions.

Meanwhile, Jerome Powell, boss of the US Federal Reserve, hinted that the Fed might raise interest rates further and faster than thought.

It helped push the dollar up against the pound and other major international currencies. Shortly after markets closed in Europe one pound could buy 1.186 dollars, a reduction of 1.3%.

“Its gloomy forecast for the year ahead had hit Fresnillo hard already, but the post-Powell dollar surge and accompanying slump in precious metals added to the woe,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

“Most of the gains from last year have now gone, and with the dividend cut too the shine has really come off the shares for the time being.

“Should the dollar bounce go further from here then we can expect more losses for the shares.”

In Europe the Dax index closed down 0.6% while the Cac 40 dropped 0.5%. Shares in the Dow Jones on Wall Street dropped by 1% while the S&P 500 was down 0.8% shortly after European markets had closed.

In company news, Greggs shares dipped despite the high street baker chain posting higher sales and confirming plans to open a raft of new sites.

The company, which has nearly 2,330 shops, said total sales hit a record £1.5 billion last year, up by nearly a quarter on the previous year.

Shares in the business closed down 1.4%.

Elsewhere, Wood Group gained again as the engineering business received a fourth takeover offer from private equity firm Apollo.

Wood told investors it may reject the roughly £1.6 billion takeover move, helping its shares lift 12.8%.

Estate agency group Foxtons closed higher after it cashed in on soaring rental prices, although the firm cautioned over a more challenging year ahead as higher interest rates are set to rein in housing sales.

It was up 2.2% at the end of Tuesday’s session.

Online fashion firm In The Style saw its calamitous stock market listing brought an end on Tuesday after agreeing to a £1.2 million sale to avoid insolvency.

The retailer saw shares dive 78.6% after the sale, which came around two years after its £105 million London float.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 6.05p at 162.95p, Ashtead Group, up 128p at 5,874p, Beazley, up 12.5p at 623p, Flutter Entertainment, up 275p at 14,250p, and Rentokil, up 8.6p at 520p.

The biggest fallers were Fresnillo, down 52p at 708.4p, Ocado Group, down 24.8p at 505p, Glencore, down 23p at 479.5p, Endeavour Mining, down 58p at 1,685p, and Antofagasta, down 47.5p at 1,591p.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police on the A911 Leslie Bridge after a man's body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Gary Rutherford with parents David and Fiona at Earnside Coaches' yard in Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Woman tells attacker to 'kick her in the face' during Friday's assault.
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
The former Costa in Carnoustie High Street. Image: Future Property Auctions.
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Colyn Evans murdered Karen Dewar in 2005 in Tayport.
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Perthshire gift shop Peg & Patch, which opened during the pandemic, is to close. Image: Google Maps.
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Goodwin discussed Hamid, left, and Edwards. Image: SNS / Shutterstock / DC Thomson.
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

The players celebrate Breen's goal. Image: SNS.
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Ricky Little has had his red card changed to a yellow. Image: SNS
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Willie Collum arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: Pix-AR.co.uk
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
How the new Lochgelly Health Centre could look. Image: Supplied by JM Architects/NHS Fife.
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Conservative leader Douglas Ross.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Liberal Democrat councillors say the SNP administration is wrong to use Pupil Equity Funds to pay for school and family development workers. Image: Shutterstock.
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
One of the assaults happened at the Parkdean Caravan Park in Nairn.
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes Picture shows; SNP leadership hopefuls Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland ... and what should…
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic

Editor's Picks

Most Commented