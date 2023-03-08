Heathrow told to cut passenger charges amid demand rebound

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Heathrow told to cut passenger charges amid demand rebound

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 7.44am Updated: March 8 2023, 8.55am
Undated file photo of a plane taking off from Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)
Undated file photo of a plane taking off from Heathrow Airport (Steve Parsons/PA)

Heathrow Airport must cut its passenger charges after a recovery in demand, the aviation regulator has announced.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the cap on the west London airport’s average charge per passenger will reduce beyond previous expectations after a better-than-expected recovery in demand for flights.

The regulator said in its final decision that the charge will reduce from £31.57 for 2023 and last year, to £25.43 over the next three years.

Passengers had been expected to face an average charge of £28.39 in nominal charges over the five-year period to 2026.

The CAA said it has now reduced this average by 90p to £27.49 for the period.

As a result of higher interims charges over 2022 and 2023, passengers will see a substantially lower rate in the following three years to meet this new five-year average.

The CAA has said that Heathrow and airlines will have six weeks from Wednesday to appeal the decision with the Competition and Markets Authority.

Heathrow Airport
Passengers had been expected to face an average charge of £28.39 in nominal charges over the five-year period to 2026 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The CAA said the cut in charges “recognises that passenger volumes are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels and should benefit passengers in terms of lower costs, while also allowing Heathrow Airport Limited to continue investing in the airport for the benefit of consumers and supporting the airport’s ability to finance its operations”.

But Heathrow slammed the decision, and said it would “consider our next steps”.

Bosses at the airport have been highly critical of plans to reduce the proposed landing charges, highlighting significant recent cost inflation.

Last month, the airport operator reported underlying pre-tax losses of £684 million for last year, against losses of £1.3 billion in 2021, though it said it saw the largest increase in passengers of any European airport last year.

A spokesman for Heathrow said: “The CAA has chosen to cut airport charges to their lowest real terms level in a decade at a time when airlines are making massive profits and Heathrow remains loss-making because of fewer passengers and higher financing costs.

“This makes no sense and will do nothing for consumers at a time when the CAA should be incentivising investment to rebuild service. We will now take some time to carefully consider our next steps.”

The CAA said its plans includes a £3.6 billion capital investment programme, with passengers set to benefit from next generation security scanners and a new baggage system in Terminal 2, which are collectively expected to cost around £1.3 billion.

It added that the new charging structure also incentivises Heathrow to provide a good quality of service for passengers and have measures and targets to meet, for example on time waiting in security queues and helpfulness of staff.

Luis Gallego, chief executive of British Airways’ parent company IAG, said: “Heathrow already charges three times more per passenger than other major airports in Europe including Gatwick and Madrid, and five times more than Dublin.

“If the CAA had fully taken into account industry forecasts of passenger volumes post-Covid, it should result in lower prices for consumers.

“We will continue to assess our options for further action to ensure UK consumers do not pay an unfair price to use Heathrow.”

Virgin Atlantic claimed the new average charge “still penalises passengers at the world’s most expensive airport”.

Shai Weiss, chief executive of the airline, said: “The CAA has not gone far enough to push back on a monopolistic Heathrow and fulfil its statutory duty to protect consumers.

“Heathrow has abused its power throughout this process, peddling false narratives and flawed passenger forecasts in an attempt to win an economic argument.

“This process has proven that the regulatory framework, including the formula used to set charges, is fundamentally broken. We’ll review our position carefully.”

Richard Moriarty, chief executive at the CAA, insisted the regulator had “carefully considered the sharply differing views from Heathrow Airport Limited and the airlines”.

He said: “Understandably, their respective shareholder interests lead the airport to argue for higher charges and the airlines to argue for lower charges.

“Our job is to reach an independent decision from these conflicting commercial interests and focus on what is in the best interests for the travelling public that will use Heathrow in the years to come.

“We are confident our final decision represents a good deal for consumers using Heathrow, while having regard for the airport’s need to efficiently finance its operations and be able to invest in improving services for the future,” he added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented