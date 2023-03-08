Frankie & Benny’s owner warns over jobs as 35 loss-making sites to shut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frankie & Benny’s owner warns over jobs as 35 loss-making sites to shut

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 11.15am
Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito owner The Restaurant Group revealed its pre-tax losses widened last year (Mike Egerton/ PA)
Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito owner The Restaurant Group revealed its pre-tax losses widened last year (Mike Egerton/ PA)

Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito owner The Restaurant Group (TRG) has cautioned over job losses after revealing plans to shut around 35 of its loss-making casual dining locations in efforts to boost earnings.

The group, which also owns pan-Asian chain Wagamama, said the closures would help it shore up cash after reporting widening losses over 2022.

Andy Hornby, TRG’s chief executive, said the move forms part of a “robust plan” to improve the group’s margins over the next three years.

He told the PA news agency: “Every year a number of leases come up for potential renewal, so the vast majority is where we are going to selectively – and we haven’t fully decided yet, we are going to constantly review the way the sites are trading – exit a number of those, rather than renew the lease for another five or 10 years.

“We will manage that on a localised basis, and the teams will be the first people to know.

“But we are not closing any sites that we think have got long-term profitable futures.”

Up to three of the sites will be converted to Wagamama over the next two years, and the rest will be sold or the leases will be exited or left to expire.

The Restaurant Group financials
TRG said it wants to open five to six new Wagamama restaurants a year for the next three years (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mr Hornby said the business would try to offer deployments to staff across the affected sites wherever possible, although did not specify how many jobs would be impacted.

He added: “A significant number of these potential sites are in areas where we have other brands, so the job impact should be significantly less than you might think from the number of sites that we will not be renewing.”

The plans come after TRG has faced pressure from activist shareholders to improve shareholder returns, with shares in the business shrinking to less than a third of pre-pandemic levels.

The company, which has about 18,000 staff, has already cut a raft of loss-making restaurants over the period, including closing the majority of its Chiquito restaurants at the start of the pandemic to bolster its finances.

But TRG revealed its pre-tax losses widened last year, from £35.2 million in 2021 to £86.8 million in 2022, as it faced a knock-back from cost inflation across food and drink, energy and wages.

Meanwhile, sales from people dining in at Wagamama increased by nearly a 10th last year, offsetting a 17% decline in takeaway sales as people returned to the high streets.

And TRG said it wants to open five to six new Wagamama restaurants a year for the next three years, and increase the number of restaurants from 156 today to around 200 in the long term.

Mr Hornby said that, while the rise in sales was partly driven by higher prices, the chain has also seen an increase in consumers visiting restaurants.

He told PA: “A year on from the last UK lockdown, we have seen that people are going out more. There’s no coincidence that our dine-in levels are very strong, while delivery sales are slower than they were last year.

“Geographical recovery is much more consistent. You are seeing locations like central London getting closer to pre-pandemic levels, and the suburbs are still strong.

“People are still being careful what they spend, but they are spending. There may be some minor trends, like people ordering one less starter, or one less drink, but they are going out and enjoying going out.”

Russ Mould, an investment director AJ Bell, suggested that TRG focused all its efforts on the better-performing Wagamama chain.

He said: “The Restaurant Group is already announcing plans to close more sites in its leisure division – the Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito chains which offer generic Italian and Mexican food to a captive audience of shoppers and cinemagoers.

“However, the question may well be asked, why not spin off, sell off or in some way get rid of this part of the business entirely, along with the other bits, to focus on Wagamama which is clearly a restaurant brand with genuine appeal.

“Rename the business as Wagamama, clear out the rest, and you would have a streamlined and focused operation which might have more appeal to investors.”

