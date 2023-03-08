Iceland boss says fruit and veg shortage will end soon as he picks up OBE

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Iceland boss says fruit and veg shortage will end soon as he picks up OBE

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 3.47pm
Iceland boss Richard Walker at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Iceland boss Richard Walker at Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The boss of supermarket chain Iceland has said shortages of fresh fruit and vegetables will end within a fortnight as he received an OBE from the Princess Royal.

Richard Walker, its 42-year-old executive chairman, said the company’s efforts to get supplies back on track were going to plan as he received his award at Windsor Castle on Wednesday morning.

He told the PA news agency: “There have been so many challenges in the last couple of years and I am very proud of our 30,000 colleagues.

“We have had product supply shortages before with loo rolls in the pandemic and all the panic buying.

Richard Walker chats to the Princess Royal
Richard Walker chats to the Princess Royal (Yui Mok/PA)

“And now we have had really bad crop harvests in Morocco and Spain and it is a challenge.

“But fresh salads are starting to come back on shelves and we are pretty confident that in the next week or two that fresh veg will be back to typical availability as well — or you can buy frozen.”

Mr Walker’s OBE for services to business and the environment sees him follow in the footsteps of his father Sir Malcolm Walker, who co-founded Iceland in 1970 and received a CBE in 1995 and a knighthood in 2017.

He said: “My father is from Yorkshire and he is a pretty tough businessman so he does not give out praise lightly but I think he was actually genuinely very proud and he said so.

Richard Walker with Princess Anne
Richard Walker said Anne was asking about Iceland’s quest to remove plastics (Yui Mok/PA)

“That was also obviously really nice for me to see that reaction.”

Mr Walker added that his attention would now turn to Iceland’s bid to halve plastic and food waste and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.

“Princess Anne was asking all about our quest to remove plastics and how we remove palm oil,” he said.

“But she also very acutely noticed that our customers cannot afford to pay a penny more for these privileges.

“So trying to do any environmental moves like reducing food waste or palm oil or plastics have to be cost-neutral for our customers.

“We cannot charge them more for the privilege.”

