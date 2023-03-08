Boohoo shareholders narrowly approve plan which could hand boss £50m bonus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Boohoo shareholders narrowly approve plan which could hand boss £50m bonus

By Press Association
March 8 2023, 4.58pm Updated: March 8 2023, 5.01pm
Boohoo’s top three bosses stand to get nearly £100 million from the scheme (Ian West/PA)
Shareholders at online retailer Boohoo have narrowly approved a bumper incentive deal which could hand a £50 million bonus to the company’s boss in the next half-decade.

The new plan will make it easier for chief executive John Lyttle and his top lieutenants to get their bumper payouts.

It had been hailed as a “growth plan” by bosses when they unveiled the idea in January. The hope was that the incentives – which are target driven – could help turn around the ailing retailer.

But more than 37% of votes were cast against the incentive scheme when shareholders had their say on Wednesday.

“The remuneration committee will reflect on feedback gathered throughout the consultation process regarding the growth plan, and will continue to engage with shareholders with regard to the group’s remuneration policy to ensure that shareholder views are considered,” Boohoo said after the result.

To get the full payout, which also includes £25 million for chief financial officer Shaun McCabe and £20 million for co-founder Carol Kane, Mr Lyttle will have to lead a real turnaround in Boohoo’s share price.

If the company reaches a market value of around £5 billion within the next five years and stays there for around three months the trio, and others, will get the full payout.

It is a more generous offer to the bosses who previously had to grow Boohoo to £6 billion before getting the full payment.

Boohoo is currently worth around £690 million on the London Stock Exchange. Its shares have come down significantly since their peak during the pandemic. They dropped from more than £4 in June 2020 to around 50p today.

Co-founder and executive chairman Mahmud Kamani said: “As Boohoo’s largest shareholder I wholeheartedly endorsed the growth plan, recognising the importance of aligning the interests of all shareholders with those of our hardworking Boohoo colleagues.

“The value generated for shareholders would be some 25 times greater than the maximum award of the plan, and I am therefore pleased that it is being implemented.”

