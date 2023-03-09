Aviva hiking price of insurance cover further as cost of claims surges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aviva hiking price of insurance cover further as cost of claims surges

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 8.19am Updated: March 9 2023, 10.33am
The boss of insurer Aviva has warned over further increases to the price of cover this year (PA)
The boss of insurer Aviva has warned over further increases to the price of cover this year (PA)

The boss of insurer Aviva has warned over further increases to the price of cover this year after double-digit rises in 2022 as it faces surging costs for repair bills.

Aviva increased insurance new business premiums on average by 20% for motor cover and 13% for home insurance as it saw the cost of claims rise by between 9% to 11% last year.

Group chief executive Amanda Blanc told the PA news agency that the group has already had to increase prices by 5% in the first quarter of 2023 with further price rises to come as inflation remains intense.

It comes as insurers across the sector have been impacted by surging motor repair, parts and labour prices, which have sent claims costs rocketing.

The industry has also been under pressure amid regulatory scrutiny on renewal rates and car damage valuations, while last year’s freezing weather and winter storms have also added to claims bills.

But Ms Blanc said she was “optimistic” that prices will start to come down.

“We are still putting price increases through,” she said.

“But we’re optimistic that prices will come down. New car prices are reducing and hopefully the supply chains will open up.”

In a sign of people cutting back amid the cost-of-living crisis, she said 30% of new customers for its online-only self-service site Quotemehappy.com were choosing to buy its low-cost home and car insurance product that was launched last year, while others are dropping non-essential parts of their policies, such as windscreen cover.

The comments came as the group reported a 35% surge in annual earnings despite the pressure on its UK general insurance arm.

The group reported operating profits of £2.2 billion for 2022, up from £1.6 billion in 2021.

It revealed a 5% fall in earnings at its UK and Ireland general insurance division, to £338 million, as it was impacted by the rising cost of motor claims, increased payouts for severe weather and as claims began to return to pre-pandemic levels.

The firm’s move to increase prices meant that its personal lines business grew by just 2% over the year.

It said cost-cutting actions had helped offset claims inflation, with overall “controllable” costs down £83 million to £2.8 billion, while its diversified business – which also spans Canada – had countered the UK general insurance woes.

Aviva, which has until recently been in the line of fire from an activist investor, offered a boost for shareholders with the launch of a £300 million share buyback, an increased final dividend payout and upgraded its dividend outlook.

Ms Blanc said: “We are making excellent progress at Aviva.

“Operating profits and dividends are growing and we have strong trading momentum despite significant market volatility.

“We have radically simplified Aviva, we are financially strong and we are utterly focused on transforming and growing the business.”

Shares lifted 3% in morning trading on Thursday after the results.

The group has in recent years been under intense pressure from activist hedge fund Cevian, which had been pressing for the insurer to return more cash to shareholders.

Cevian sold down its stake in Aviva to less than 5% last month in what has been seen as a vote of confidence in Ms Blanc’s strategy.

Ms Blanc told PA that the move to increase shareholder payouts was “always part of our plan” under a strategy set out in 2020.

“I didn’t need any prompting to do that,” she added.

