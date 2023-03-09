Ladbrokes owner to post lower margins amid regulatory headwinds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ladbrokes owner to post lower margins amid regulatory headwinds

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 1.02pm
Ladbrokes saw shares slide on Thursday (Mike Egerton/PA)
The gambling giant behind Ladbrokes and Coral has said it expects profit margins to be lower this year in the face of regulatory headwinds.

Entain, which also owns Bwin, saw shares slide on Thursday after it told shareholders that core profit margins are set to dip to 26% in 2023.

The margins, which will nevertheless remain above pre-pandemic levels, come as the firm faces higher costs for wages, energy and the impact of strengthened regulations.

Rob Wood, chief financial officer of the firm, told the PA news agency that tougher online safety rules for gamblers in the UK hit the business last year.

“We saw an online revenue decline of 2% last year,” he said.

“There was partly an impact from the return of shops after Covid but about five percentage points was from the regulations in the UK and Netherlands.

“We would have seen 3% growth without it.”

Tightened affordability checks were introduced last year after pressure from the UK’s Gambling Commission.

Entain is also among gambling firms awaiting the publication of the Government’s delayed white paper on the sector.

The company said it has “been in conversation with Government” to prepare for the paper.

It came as Entain revealed that total net gaming revenue increased by 12% to £4.35 billion in 2022, compared with the previous year.

This was largely driven by betting shops, with net gaming revenue across the firm’s UK retail operation increasing by 56%.

It said this was driven by sharp jumps in sports wagers, supported by the winter World Cup, and gaming trade.

Jette Nygaard-Andersen, chief executive officer of Entain, said: “We made excellent financial, operational and strategic progress during 2022, and took significant strides towards our goal of being the global leader in betting, gaming and interactive entertainment.

“I am particularly proud that Entain leads our industry on responsible gaming and we are now the only global operator exclusively in domestically regulated or regulating markets.”

