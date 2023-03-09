Credit Suisse shares tumble to lowest ever price after delaying annual report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Credit Suisse shares tumble to lowest ever price after delaying annual report

By Press Association
March 9 2023, 3.39pm
Global banking giant Credit Suisse has seen its share price drop its lowest ever level after revealing the publication of its annual report would be delayed (Alamy/ PA)
Global banking giant Credit Suisse has seen its share price drop to its lowest ever level after revealing the publication of its annual report would be delayed (Alamy/ PA)

Global banking giant Credit Suisse has seen its share price drop to its lowest ever level after revealing the publication of its annual report would be delayed.

The Switzerland head-quartered bank has suffered huge losses and been embroiled in a string of fraud and misconduct scandals.

Shares in the bank have been steadily declining for the past decade but its share price hit a record low of about 2.5 Swiss francs during the day on Thursday.

It compares to its highest ever price of around 87 Swiss francs back in 2007.

The bank said its 2022 annual report would be delayed after receiving a late call on Wednesday evening from the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), which regulates stock markets and investment activity.

According to Credit Suisse, the SEC raised a technical issue over revisions to cash flow statements from 2019 and 2020.

The bank had previously revised its cash flow statement including changes to share-based compensation.

“Management believes it is prudent to briefly delay the publication of its accounts in order to understand more thoroughly the comments received”, it said.

Credit Suisse, which has more than 50,000 global staff, recorded a pre-tax loss of 1.3 billion Swiss francs (£1.1 billion) over the fourth quarter after being hammered by economic decline, market volatility and a surge of customers withdrawing money.

Delays to the annual report do not impact the latest full-year financial results, the bank confirmed.

The bank also paid out large sums of money last year to settle tax fraud allegations in France and a years-long dispute in the US tied to mortgage-backed securities during the 2008 financial crisis.

It unveiled a “radical” cost-saving programme last year with plans to slim down its global workforce by 9,000 over the next three years, meaning it will lose about 10% of its investment bankers in Europe.

It forms plans to rebuild Credit Suisse to be more simplified and focused on its wealth and asset management arms, and deliver returns for shareholders.

In January, the bank’s boss Ulrich Korner said its turnaround was going well and it had begun to see money flow back into the business.

Mr Korner insisted that the bank plans to become profitable from 2024 onwards.

Its share price had edged up above 2.6 Swiss francs later on Thursday afternoon.

