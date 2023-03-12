John Lewis Partnership to unveil results with staff bonus at risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Lewis Partnership to unveil results with staff bonus at risk

By Press Association
March 12 2023, 9.03am
John Lewis store in London’s Oxford Street as the group prepares to unveil results (Sean Dempsey/PA)
John Lewis store in London’s Oxford Street as the group prepares to unveil results (Sean Dempsey/PA)

John Lewis Partnership could slide to a loss for the past year in the face of rocketing costs at its Waitrose supermarket arm, according to industry analysts.

It would mean staff at the high street stalwart would miss out on an annual bonus payout.

The retail giant behind the department store chain and Waitrose is set to reveal its trading performance for the year to January on Thursday March 16.

It comes amid a pivotal time for JLP during the group’s transformation plan under the leadership of Sharon White.

In 2021, the company bounced back to a profit as it saw the first positive signs of the strategy, which saw it close a number of department stores to reduce costs.

Waitrose to invest �100m
Waitrose saw market share drop over the past year, according to Kantar (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

However, its latest update comes amid a tough backdrop for the retail sector, with shoppers facing soaring household bills.

Over the first half of the financial year, the Partnership fell to a £99 million half-year loss, saying it chose to “forgo” profitability to help staff and customers amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The group showed in September that like-for-like sales lifted 3% year on year in the department stores in the first half, but fell 5% in its Waitrose stores.

Positive winter trading updates from rivals Marks & Spencer and Next will provide optimism that John Lewis shops will have maintained their steady performance.

The update will come just weeks after John Lewis boss Pippa Wicks parted company with the department store arm, being replaced by current retail direct Naomi Simcock.

However, questions remain over Waitrose, particularly given its more upmarket position during a time of financial pressure for shoppers.

Latest figures from Kantar indicated that Waitrose sales grew 0.7% over the 12 weeks to February 19, below the majority of its rivals and therefore seeing its market share drop to 4.7% from 5% a year earlier.

Retail expert Nick Bubb predicted that JLP could deliver a £50 million loss before one-off costs for the year on Thursday, compared with a £181 million profit in the previous year.

“It goes without saying that there will be no Partnership Bonus on this basis, although the £500 cost-of-living grant given to full-time staff at Christmas will have softened the blow,” he said.

The company is still undergoing a major strategic shift, which has seen it seek to expand into the residential rental home market to open up a new revenue stream.

