UK firms should look to trade abroad amid recession fears, Santander says

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

UK firms should look overseas for opportunities to do business as high inflation and recession fears have dampened consumer demand at home, a trade expert at Santander has said.

Businesses that trade internationally are performing better than those limited to domestic trade, according to research from the banking giant.

Around 59% of firms that trade abroad reported improved financial performance over the past year, compared with just 46% of those which do business solely in the UK, the research found.

John Carroll, Santander UK’s head of international and transactional banking, told the PA news agency that setting up shop in overseas markets such as the US and India could help businesses recover after a plethora of challenges on British shores.

He told PA: “The key thing is about putting more eggs in more baskets.

“We have seen whenever there is a recession, if you’ve only got people in that market buying your products, then you are much more likely to have a difficult time.

“But if you have got your products selling in several markets, then you can survive and prosper.”

It comes as Britain is expected to be the only advanced economy to shrink this year, according to a forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in January.

Many businesses and retailers have said they have observed households cutting back spending in recent months as consumer prices inflation surpassed double figures.

Santander’s survey of businesses with more than £1 million annual turnover revealed that firms are looking to expand as a means of economic recovery.

More than a third said they view international growth as a way out of the current economic challenges, while nearly two thirds thought international markets have greater growth potential than that of the UK.

But Mr Carroll stressed that overseas expansion was not the silver bullet to success.

He said: “You need to have a good product, and so if you are unsuccessful at home, it’s pretty rare that you’ll be successful abroad. That should be your first warning bell.

“But if you do have a really good product or service, then I definitely think you should internationalise.”

Of the bank’s business customers, Mr Carroll said that those that trade internationally grow two to three times faster, and default between four to 10 times less, meaning they are less likely to fall into financial difficulty.

India and the EU are international markets to watch, he added.

India’s economy is “thriving” and presents an opportunity for UK firms to diversify their operations and supply chains away from China, which a big proportion of businesses say they are reliant upon.

Meanwhile, UK companies have consistently said that bureaucracy and regulation are the biggest obstacles when it comes to trading internationally, particularly after Brexit, Mr Carroll said.

Thinking about Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s spring Budget, due to be unveiled on Wednesday, he said that any measures that will improve trading with the EU and around the world will be important.