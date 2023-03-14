Queen’s University workers set for two-day strike over pay and pensions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen’s University workers set for two-day strike over pay and pensions

By Press Association
March 14 2023, 5.33pm
University and College Union workers and supporters on a picket line at Queens University Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
University and College Union workers and supporters on a picket line at Queens University Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Workers at the Queen’s University Belfast are to take part in a two-day strike over pay and pensions.

Action by the University and College Union (UCU) will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, and the Unite workers on Thursday.

It follows strike action earlier this year as part of an ongoing industrial dispute with management over pay, pensions, and employment practices.

The UCU action is to continue on March 20, 21 and 22 – while the union also has action short of a strike in force continuously.

Unite’s strike action is also set to continue with further strike dates identified in April.

Professor Sean O’Connell, president of the UCU at Queen’s, said university staff have seen their income in real terms plummet by more than 25% in the past decade.

“University senior managers have recently imposed a further real terms pay cut that will bring that pay decline to approximately 30%,” he said.

“The decline in our pay has been accompanied by soaring financial reserves in the UK higher education sector.

“Queen’s has financial reserves of over £700 million and the sector as a whole has billions in reserve.

“The money is there to provide a real pay increase to university staff and we will continue taking action until the university vice chancellors make that happen.”

Unite regional officer Joanne McWilliams called on management to deliver a pay increase for her union’s members, which includes large numbers of administrative, library, technician and bar staff at the university.

“Despite the fact that Queen’s has huge and growing financial reserves, it remains a low-pay employer,” she said.

“Many of our members working for the university are on pay rates at or little above the minimum wage. In a recent survey of our members at Queen’s, one in five said that they had been forced into reliance on food banks. This is just not acceptable.

“The offer on the table is considerably below the current rate of inflation and offers no protection for the lowest paid in what is the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades.

“The size of the increase for those at the bottom of the pay scale is less than half that at the top. Our members are determined to win a decent pay increase and respect from this employer.”

