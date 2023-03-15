Mrs Hinch Instagram posts banned by watchdog over lack of ‘ad’ labels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mrs Hinch Instagram posts banned by watchdog over lack of ‘ad’ labels

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 12.05am
Sophie Hinchcliffe is better known as Mrs Hinch (Ian West/PA)
Sophie Hinchcliffe is better known as Mrs Hinch (Ian West/PA)

Instagram posts by household cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch have been banned after she failed to make clear to her followers that she was advertising her own products.

Sophie Hinchliffe, whose Mrs Hinch Instagram account filled with cleaning tips has amassed 4.6 million followers, posted a story on January 7 last year featuring a notebook filled with writing and the text: “If you’re a little mad like me tap here for yours.”

Clicking the link on the story took users to the relevant product page on the Amazon website and the video ended with the front cover of the notebook which stated “Mrs Hinch Life in Lists” while Hinchliffe stated: “In my own notebook of course.”

The Mrs Hinch notebook (ASA/PA)

The post attracted 34 complaints that it was not obviously identifiable as an ad for Hinchliffe’s own notebook.

Hinchliffe confirmed that the notebook was of her own design and was still available to buy in several retailers, but believed it was clear that the post was an ad and that it was her own product that she was promoting.

She said she would be happy to include “ad” within future social media posts that included links to her own products in future.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the commercial intent of the post was “ambiguous” and it would have expected it to have included a prominent label identifying it as an ad.

The ASA noted that the line “Mrs Hinch Life in Lists”, and her statement that it was “In my own notebook of course”, only appeared at the end of the ad, concluding: “We considered the ad was not immediately clear as to Ms Hinchliffe’s commercial relationship with the notebook.”

It ruled the ad must not appear again.

In a separate ruling, the ASA also banned another Instagram post from January 27 last year in which Hinchliffe featured heart-shaped bowls of varying sizes and the text: “On a right roll here. Even put some ‘nibbles’ (In my own hinch heart bowls, I love em) #hinchxtesco.”

The Mrs Hinch bowls post (ASA/PA)

Viewers again complained that Hinchliffe had not been clear that she was advertising her own product line.

Tesco said it did not have any control over the ads and therefore did not consider them to be from or related to the supermarket.

Both Hinchliffe and Tesco confirmed that Hinchliffe received royalties for the products that formed part of her range but that the ad did not form part of their agreement, which had expired on November 1, 2021.

Hinchliffe said the ad was created “organically” and not as part of any obligation to market the products.

She said the post was similar to her style of content that were not ads, which she created when relaxing or cooking around the home.

As with the first ruling, Hinchliffe said she would include an “ad” label in future when showing products she had designed, and would continue to do so for up to 12 months after the products had been available to buy.

The ASA said: “Whilst that text may have given some indication to consumers that Ms Hinchliffe had been involved in designing the bowls, it was not explicitly made clear, and we considered that it was also not clear that she received royalties from their sale.

“We also understood that the ad was similar in style to non-ad content created by Sophie Hinchliffe who, as a home cleaning influencer, often shared lifestyle tips on Instagram.

“As such, we considered that it needed to be made explicitly clear when content such as this, where she offered advice to her followers, was linked to a commercial deal that benefited her financially.”

It ruled that the ad must not appear again.

2

