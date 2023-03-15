Reading resurgence in cost-of-living crisis helps boost Bloomsbury’s profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Reading resurgence in cost-of-living crisis helps boost Bloomsbury’s profits

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 11.26am
Paul Hollywood's latest cookbook Bake (Bloomsbury/PA)
Paul Hollywood’s latest cookbook Bake (Bloomsbury/PA)

People turning increasingly to books as an affordable hobby in the cost-of-living crisis has helped Harry Potter publisher Bloomsbury hike its full-year profit outlook.

The group – which is also the publisher behind Bake Off star Paul Hollywood’s latest cookbook Bake – said it was seeing surging demand for titles in print, ebook and audio, which is helping boost sales and profits, with trading particularly strong in recent months.

It now expects underlying pre-tax profits to be “materially” ahead of expectations, at about £30 million for the year to February 28 on revenues of more than £260 million.

The firm was previously expected to deliver £26.9 million in underlying pre-tax profits and see sales of £242.6 million.

Nigel Newton, chief executive of Bloomsbury, said: “Throughout a year which has been characterised by rising inflation and cost-of-living pressure, it is notable that reading remains hugely popular throughout the world with books regarded by many readers as an affordable pastime.”

Shares in the firm jumped more than 7% higher on the profit cheer.

Recent best-sellers for Bloomsbury include Samantha Shannon’s new novel, A Day of Fallen Night, which was published last month, as well as Johan Hari’s Stolen Focus and Bake by Hollywood.

It also said it had this week signed a further four-book contract with US fantasy author Sarah Maas, on top of the three future books already under contract.

Bloomsbury added that sales were also strong in its academic publishing division, especially for digital resources.

“Two of our strongest performances in the year have come from very disparate ends of our publishing strategy – fantasy novels on the one hand and academic digital resources on the other,” said Mr Newton.

