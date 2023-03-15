Thousands of striking workers march through central London on Budget Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Thousands of striking workers march through central London on Budget Day

By Press Association
March 15 2023, 4.52pm
PABest Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) on Piccadilly march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.
PABest Striking members of the National Education Union (NEU) on Piccadilly march to a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, in a long-running dispute over pay. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.

Thousands of striking workers marched through central London on the day Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivered his first Budget.

Teachers, civil servants and other workers descended on Trafalgar Square for a combined rally on Wednesday, which union leaders claimed was attended by at least 40,000 people.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) members – wearing red beanie hats embroidered with the union’s logo – were led from Embankment station, down Whitehall and to the square by a marching drum band and four people carrying a giant yellow balloon.

Members of the National Education Union (NEU) and British Medical Association (BMA) joined them there, waving placards, blowing whistles and listening to speeches from union leaders and MPs.

Some teachers carried signs reading “pay up” and attacking Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for being in the “bottom set”.

Industrial strikes
Protesters during a strike rally in Trafalgar Square, central London. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.

Emmanuel Adebayo, a 36-year-old primary school teacher from Haringey, north London, told the PA news agency conditions had deteriorated so much he had considered quitting.

“At the moment working conditions are really poor, we don’t have glue sticks to offer and we can’t take the children on trips,” he said.

“This isn’t the experience I had growing up and I don’t want this to be all that my pupils have access to.

“I have considered leaving teaching but I love my job. That’s why I’m here today, to make sure that things are better for other teachers to come.”

Hannah David, who works for an arms-length cultural body in Bristol and is the chair of PCS’s south west region, said Government policies were “destroying lives”.

Industrial strikes
People on strike during a rally in Trafalgar Square, central London. Picture date: Wednesday March 15, 2023.

She told PA: “If there is no movement from Government on its policies that are destroying lives, then we’re going to have to keep doing this.

“I feel really vulnerable as someone who could have started off and had a good future with a steady job and maybe a good pension to look forward to.”

David Nicholson, 53, a Border Force officer at Gatwick Airport, said the Government should prepare for industrial action to escalate if it does not give PCS members the 10% pay rise they are demanding.

He said: “It’s not being able to afford the things you should be able to afford and just the fact that the employers and the Government don’t seem to care.

“I think the strike action will escalate. The PCS is going to be voting for additional strike action later in the month and my view is that it is going to get a bigger mandate that it has got now.

“Nothing is being done and there have been no offers at all.”

