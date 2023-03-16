Banking fears ramp up after Credit Suisse £45 billion emergency loan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Banking fears ramp up after Credit Suisse £45 billion emergency loan

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 8.00am
Fears over a banking crisis remained at the fore on Thursday after Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£45 billion) from Switzerland’s central bank to bolster its finances, sparking hefty falls in Asian trading (Alamy/PA)

Fears over a banking crisis remained at the fore on Thursday after Credit Suisse said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (£45 billion) from Switzerland’s central bank to bolster its finances, sparking hefty falls in Asian trading.

The Hang Seng Index in China tumbled nearly 2% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 was almost 1% lower after Credit Suisse announced the mammoth loan to boost its liquidity and calm investors a day after the bank’s share price plummeted.

Shares in Credit Suisse lost more than a quarter of their value at one stage on Wednesday, hitting a record low after the bank’s biggest shareholder — the Saudi National Bank — said it would not put more money into the lender, and after the Swiss bank said it found “weakness” in its financial reporting.

Worries over contagion across the sector ramped up, with stock markets tumbling in the UK and Europe and in the US as Credit Suisse’s woes came shortly after the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in America.

London’s FTSE 100 Index closed down 3.8% on Wednesday – its worst one-day performance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bank of England is said to have been in emergency talks with its global central banking counterparts last night as the crisis deepened, and was reportedly in touch with both Credit Suisse and the Swiss National Bank regarding the emergency loan.

But markets were seen steadying on Thursday amid hopes that the lifeline to Credit Suisse will halt the spread.

Susannah Streeter, head of money and markets at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the troubles at Credit Suisse highlight the “lightning speed of the global fall-out of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, which has shaken the banking sector, and prompted investors spotting weaknesses in other institutions to race for the exit.

“The £45 billion rescue wad is staunching worries about a bigger run on Credit Suisse and the repercussions for other institutions around the world exposed to its operations.

“For now, the move has restored a little stability to global markets, with the S&P 500 regaining ground, once it appeared the Swiss National Bank was standing by to help. Nerves are still frayed though and that has been evident during trade in Asia.”

Traders will be closely watching the latest interest rate decision by the European Central Bank on Thursday amid expectations it will temper any hike due to the market turmoil.

Ms Streeter said: “As investors await that decision, trading is expected to stay volatile.

“If policymakers decide to ease off another big monetary policy squeeze, the initial market reaction is likely to be one of relief, but worries are then likely to bubble back up about the insidious effect of inflation and whether the price spiral risks getting out of control again.”

