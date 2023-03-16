Indefinite strike by bus drivers to go ahead in pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Indefinite strike by bus drivers to go ahead in pay row

By Press Association
March 16 2023, 2.16pm Updated: March 16 2023, 6.47pm
National Express buses in action in Colmore Row, Birmingham (Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd)
National Express buses in action in Colmore Row, Birmingham (Shaun Fellows/Shine Pix Ltd)

An indefinite strike by thousands of National Express drivers is back on after a fresh row over pay.

Around 3,200 members of Unite based in the West Midlands will walk out from next Monday, which the union said will hit most of the company’s services.

Industrial action had been suspended, but Unite said National Express West Midlands, which operates local services, had refused to allow drivers to vote on its latest offer during meetings at their depots.

The union said it was was willing to put the offer to a vote, even though it is likely to be rejected because it ties workers into a three-year pay deal.

Unite has recommended rejection of the deal because it has “more strings attached than a grand piano”.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite stands shoulder to shoulder with our members at National Express – attempts at union-busting by the company will not change that. They will receive Unite’s complete and utter support during these strikes for a fair pay rise.”

Unite national officer Onay Kasab said: “Unite had agreed to put the offer to our members in a democratic vote, but National Express’ interference in our democratic processes, by refusing to allow a depot-based ballot, now means that the offer cannot be voted on and action will go ahead on Monday.”

A spokesperson for National Express West Midlands said: “This is an outrageous and calculating misrepresentation of what has happened. We have been calling for a vote all along and people can see our previous comments on that. We want our drivers to have a chance to make up their own minds on our improved offer.

“We improved our offer to 14.3% on the base rate in year one and we added certainty – at Unite’s request – for years two and three at 3.5% and 2.2%. Not only that but we were willing to give an Inflation Guarantee so that if inflation was above either 4% in year two or 3% in year three, we’d have re-opened the negotiations. Unite’s right hand clearly doesn’t know what its left hand is doing.

“The real victims in this whole scenario will be the people of the West Midlands who just want to go about their daily lives and not have to contend with the disruption and chaos that this strike will bring. To them, we say we are sincerely sorry and we are doing all we can to avoid this happening.

“We believe drivers should have their say in a free and fair way. We believe in a democratic process and support a confidential ballot. Why are Unite so scared of democracy? Let our people have their say.”

